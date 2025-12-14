As the Arizona Cardinals have been dealing with a bevy of injuries, the team suffered more concerning issues in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. The contest on Sunday saw Cardinals running back Bam Knight get carted to the locker room, and there was a scary situation involving wide receiver Andre Baccellia.

Right before halftime, Baccellia was returning a kickoff for 26 yards when he was taken down by a group of players, leading to the concerning neck injury. According to Aaron Wilson, Baccellia would be carted off, but the great news is that he “moved his arms and did a thumbs up” while being taken off the field.

Andre Baccellia #Cardinals has moved his arms and did a thumbs up while being carted to locker room @KPRC2 https://t.co/704OYS7JBt — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 14, 2025

As soon as the play stopped, a lot of players on both teams were looking closely to see if Baccellia was doing fine, a sign that, as soon as he went down, there was immediate concern from everybody on the field. The video by Wilson shows how the scene looked.

Play is halted at NRG, lot of concern as #Cardinals Andre Baccellia is down on field @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/iK0grGnC4D — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 14, 2025

Though it was good to see him give a thumbs-up on the way out of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, many were waiting for an update. Mark Dalton, a member of Arizona's media relations team, would take to X, formerly Twitter, to give an update, as while the obvious was that he wouldn't return, “he was alert and had full movement of all his extremities.”

“The injury update on Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia: he has a neck injury and will not return,” Dalton wrote on X. “He was alert and had full movement of all his extremities and is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

It remains to be seen what the exact injury looks like for the Cardinals receiver in Baccellia, as the team was 3-10 heading into the contest against the Texans.