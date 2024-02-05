Small but terrible has never been truer.

Charlotta is one of the playable characters that players can unlock in the recently released Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Don't let her size fool you, she can easily wield her huge sword to cut down even the fiercest of foes. If you are interested in using her, then you're in luck. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about Charlotta, from her skills to her weapons and build, in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Charlotta Guide

Skilled at hindering the enemy with rapid cuts and aerial attacks, she boldly flies into the fray to strike at her foes.

Charlotta, similar to Lancelot, is someone who can unleash a flurry of attacks at the enemy, leaving no space for a counterattack. Her main difference with Lancelot is that instead of dodging enemy attacks, she can instead block and parry them using a perfectly timed attack. This parry doesn't even interrupt her flow, allowing her to continue with her combo.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Charlotta Build

Based on Charlotta's Skills, there are two ways to build her which are both very effective in fights. You can either go all-in on the damage or allow her to serve as an offensive Support for the team.

Pure DPS Charlotta Build

Weapon: Claidheamh Soluis, Ushumgal, or Sahrivar

Skills: Holy Ladder, Shining Onslaught, Sword of Lumiel, Valiant Stance

Sigils: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Damage Cap, Combo Booster, Cascade. Quick Cooldown, Stamina, Exploiter, Skilled Assault

This build encourages Charlotta's onslaught of attacks, both from her Skills and her Normal Attack combos. Players should remember to activate Valiant Stance at the start of the fight, to start the ramping ATK Up effect. Then, start with Shining Onslaught to lower the enemy's DEF. Use Holy Ladder to start the combo, and dive into a Normal Attack combo afterward. Use Sword of Lumiel for additional damage. Players must remember to not get hit during all this so that Valiant Stance's ATK up won't disappear. Take advantage of the Dodge and Block mechanic, as well as Charlotta's ability to parry attacks with her own.

Players can replace Sword of Lumiel with Rising Cut if they want a parry and counter move in their kit. They can also choose to bring Invincible instead to help the player power up Valiant Stance. The only downside to bringing Invincible is that it will lower the sources of damage from Charlotta.

Support Charlotta Build

Weapon: Claiomh Solais or Arondight

Skills: Shining Onslaught, Sword of Lumiel, Konigsschild, Sacred Charge

Sigils: Health, Drain, Stun Power, Linked Together, Aegis, Cascade, Skilled Assault, Quick Cooldown, Uplift

This build focuses more on Charlotta's skills and abilities that benefit the entire team. Shining Onslaught is great for applying DEF Down on the enemy, while Sword of Lumiel is good for taking down large groups of enemies. Konigsschild is great for the DMG Cut, which can help her entire team tank attacks. Sacred Charge is good for charging up the team's SBA Gauges, and is accompanied by Uplift so that the charge amount will go up. Players can replace Sword of Lumiel with Rising Cut if they want more ways of staying alive.

That's it for our weapons and skills build guide for Charlotta in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.