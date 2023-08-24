Cygames revealed Granblue Fantasy Relink, an action RPG adaptation of the mobile game Granblue Fantasy. Check out Granblue Fantasy Relink’s Release Date, Gameplay, Story, and more.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Release Date: February 1, 2024

The official reveal trailer for Granblue Fantasy Relink was unveiled during gamescom 2023. Apart from glimpses of the game’s characters and gameplay, its release date was also revealed: February 1, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The game will be published by SEGA on PlayStation and Cygames on Steam.

Preorders are available now for all of its Editions.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Physical Editions

Standard Edition

Full Game

Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack

Deluxe Edition

Full Game

Special Outer Box Featuring Unique Artwork

Special Artbook

Special Soundtrack CD

Postcard Set

In-game Items Starter Item Pack

Color Packs 1–3

Weapon: False Sword of the Apocalypse



Collector’s Edition

Granblue Fantasy: Relink Game

Proto Bahamut Figure

Sword of Eos Metal Charm

Special Outer Box Featuring Unique Artwork

Special Artbook

Special Soundtrack CD

Postcard Set

In-game Items Starter Item Pack Color Packs 1–3 Weapon: False Sword of the Apocalypse



Granblue Fantasy Relink Digital Editions

Pre-order Bonuses from PlayStation Store

Early Access, beginning from midnight on January 29, 2024

In-game items Stamina III and Enmity III Sigils



Standard Edition

Full Game

Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack

Special Edition

Full Game

In-game Items Starter Item Pack Color Packs 2 and 3 Weapon: False Sword of the Apocalypse

Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack

Digital Deluxe Edition (only for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4)

Full Game

Digital Artbook & Soundtrack

In-game Items Starter Item Pack Color Packs 1–3 Weapon: False Sword of the Apocalypse

Granblue Special Item Set: Relink Pack

Granblue Fantasy Relink Gameplay

“Engage in real-time combat with a party of four in this character action RPG—choose from a diverse roster of skyfarers, each with their own unique weapons, skills, and combat styles. Teamwork makes the dream work with party-based mechanics such as Link Attacks and Chain Bursts to help you crush foes in spectacular fashion. Tackle quests solo or with the help of others for up to 4-player co-op and take down treacherous foes to score rare loot to further enhance your gear. Every enemy and party formation has its own strengths and weaknesses—the key to victory lies in working out how these pieces fit together.

Fast-paced combat not your thing? Assist modes can provide accessibility for gamers of all skill levels. Toggle on Full Assist to have all actions performed automatically during battle!

The Sky Realm is rich in lore and history. Browse Lyria’s journal at any point during the game to access a trove of writings on the world’s peoples, places, and more. In addition to the wealth of side quests available, Fate Episodes allow you to delve into the backstories of each member of your crew!” (via Steam Store page)

Granblue Fantasy Relink Story

“Granblue Fantasy takes place in the Sky Realm, a world where myriad islands float in a great blue expanse. Take your role as captain of a skyfaring crew, joined by a scrappy little dragon named Vyrn and a young girl with mysterious powers named Lyria. Together you sail with a colorful cast of crewmates, including kings and misfits alike, for Estalucia, a fabled island beyond the end of the skies.

In the Zegagrande Skydom, islands are guarded by powerful creatures known as primal beasts and winds carry tales of a secretive organization known as the Church of Avia. Unveil a web of intrigue reaching far beyond the borders of Zegagrande and engage in a battle for the fate of the Sky Realm itself.”