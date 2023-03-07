Grant Williams could use a mulligan (or two) after botching crucial free throws near the end of regulation of Monday night’s road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the game tied at 109-109, Williams grabbed a rebound off a Payton Pritchard miss and immediately got fouled by Lamar Stevens to earn two chances at the foul line to seal the deal in favor of the Boston Celtics.

Making just one free throw would have done it for the Celtics, as there was just 0.1 second remaining on the game clock after Grant Williams fished the foul off Stevens. Instead, Williams bricked both free throws to necessitate overtime.

What made it an even worse look for Grant Williams was that he guaranteed in the face of Cavs star Donovan Mitchell that he’d make both free throws.

"I'mma make both." Grant Williams to Donovan Mitchell before missing BOTH free throws in a 109-109 game with 0.8 remaining 💀😂pic.twitter.com/pFDFCDtiN9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

If you’re wondering where Grant Williams got the confidence to talk like that to Mitchell, it’s probably because he once set a single-game Tennessee Volunteers record for consecutive free throws made when he drained 23 straight shots from the foul line against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

This time, though, Grant Williams’ prowess at the free throw line did not show up when the Celtics needed it the most. The Celtics also ended up losing the game versus the Cavs, 118-114, with Williams coming up with 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field in just 15 minutes off the bench.

With the loss, Williams and the Celtics are now on a three-game losing skid, which they’ll look to snap on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers at home.