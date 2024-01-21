Graven is finally coming out of early access. Here's everything you need to know.

First-person shooter puzzler with medieval weapons and magic GRAVEN finally exits early access and arrives in version 1.0 as a full release this week. Check out everything you need to know about the GRAVEN full release, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

GRAVEN Full version 1.0 Release Date: January 23, 2024

GRAVEN Release Date Trailer

GRAVEN exits early access for PC through Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store on January 23, 2024. The game was developed by Slipgate Ironworks and published by 3D Realms and Fulqrum Publishing. A console release for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch is still in the works, but no release date has been announced for these other platforms yet.

GRAVEN Gameplay

GRAVEN Gameplay Trailer

GRAVEN is a first-person shooter set in a high fantasy medieval world. Use different melee and ranged weapons to fight against the different mobs that get in your way, or use devastating magic against the more powerful foes that will stand against you. GRAVEN features multiple biomes for players to explore, rife with environmental puzzles for you to solve with wits and magic.

GRAVEN offers players different ways to solve their problems. From upgrading their weapons, unlocking new ones, or customizing them through alchemy for new effects. Use whatever you have in your arsenal to solve the countless environmental puzzles that keep you from progressing, or stray from the usual path to carve your own adventure.

Fans of old-school first-person shooters like HEXEN and Duke Nukem will enjoy a very familiar feel in this modernistic take on a classic 90s experience. Get nostalgic with the game’s pixel graphics and appreciate how modern development tools are integrated into the game.

GRAVEN’s full version 1.0 release comes with language support for English, French, Spanish, German, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese, and releases with 13 new weapons and tools, 9 new enemies, and new unique boss fights and hub locations.

GRAVEN Story

GRAVEN Early Access Launch Trailer

In GRAVEN, you play as a wrongly accused man of faith, condemned for a sin you’re not guilty of. As a faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, you are exiled and left for dead for a crime you did in defense of another. On your way, you are ferried by a stranger on a small boat, adrift in the swamp. The ferryman gives you vague instructions, a mysterious staff, and a book. With these vague instructions, you are asked to go forth to alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, unravel mysteries, and smash eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself, and maybe, just maybe, you can repent and find retribution in this squalid world.

GRAVEN is one of our ten featured best new games for January 2024. Check out the rest of the games on that list for more of the best games this month has to offer. For more of the latest video game releases, consider subscribing to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter, where we share the latest news, gaming releases, trivia, and tidbits in video gaming history.