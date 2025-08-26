The Miami Heat have always been one of the league’s most fascinating teams: tough, gritty, and never afraid of the underdog label. Yet when the NBA 2K26 ratings dropped, Heat fans were left scratching their heads. After a chaotic 2024-25 season that ended in turmoil and the departure of Jimmy Butler, Miami was expected to reset and refocus. Instead, what we got in 2K26 was a set of ratings that just don’t line up with reality.

Several Heat players were either overvalued or undervalued in ways that make no sense when you look at their skill sets, production, or roles. Below, we’ll break down five players whose ratings simply don’t add up, and why 2K26 might be underrating this Miami squad as a whole.

Bam Adebayo: A step too low at 88 OVR

Let’s start with the face of the Heat: Bam Adebayo. The big man checks in at an 88 OVR, which feels like a ceiling he’s been stuck at for years. The problem? Bam continues to evolve, and his rating hasn’t caught up.

Miami’s offense increasingly runs through him; he’s more than just a defensive anchor. His playmaking from the elbow and ability to create mismatches in transition make him one of the most versatile centers in basketball. A 78 3PT rating might be generous given his low volume from deep, but his dunk rating (80) is far too low. Bam is a ferocious finisher who thrives in pick-and-rolls, often bullying defenders and dunking through traffic.

Realistically, Bam should be in the 90-91 OVR range, putting him on par with the league’s other elite big men like Anthony Davis and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Tyler Herro: Inflated by reputation at 86 OVR

On the flip side, Tyler Herro’s 86 OVR feels like a product of hype rather than production. Sure, Herro has the “All-Star” tag slapped next to his name, but let’s not kid ourselves: his game hasn’t consistently elevated Miami when it matters.

His 84 3PT rating makes sense; he’s a great shooter. But his 60 dunk rating is irrelevant because he rarely attacks the rim with force. The bigger issue is defense, and 2K completely ignores it. Herro is still a liability on that end, and his inability to stay in front of quick guards makes it difficult for Miami to hide him.

If anything, Herro should be sitting closer to 82-83 OVR, still a valuable scorer but not the second star his rating suggests.

Norman Powell: The most overrated Heat player at 84 OVR

While Herro may be slightly inflated, Norman Powell’s 84 OVR is egregious. Powell is a strong role player, but 2K treats him like a borderline star. An 86 3PT rating is reasonable; he’s streaky but can catch fire. The 80 dunk rating, however, makes him look like prime Zach LaVine.

Powell hasn’t been that level of an impact player in years. He’s a third or fourth option at best, and his inconsistency makes him unreliable as a nightly scorer. An 80-81 OVR would make far more sense for him, especially when compared to Heat teammates who actually drive winning more consistently.

Andrew Wiggins: Wrong in the other direction at 81 OVR

If Powell is overrated, Andrew Wiggins is criminally underrated. Coming off his stint with Golden State, Wiggins remains one of the better two-way wings in the NBA. His 81 OVR rating undersells his impact.

Article Continues Below

Defensively, he’s one of the few players who can legitimately guard positions 2 through 4. Offensively, he’s far more efficient than 2K gives him credit for, especially when slashing to the rim. His 85 dunk rating is accurate, but his 81 three-point rating actually undersells his shot-making ability; he’s proven capable of hitting clutch threes on the biggest stage.

A fair adjustment would put Wiggins in the 84-85 OVR range, easily higher than Powell.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Still getting no respect at 76 OVR

Finally, we have Jaime Jaquez Jr., who continues to be the most disrespected Heat player in 2K. His 76 OVR feels like it belongs to a fringe rotation guy, not someone who played real minutes and showed he belongs in Miami’s plans.

Jaquez is a rugged wing who can score inside (88 dunk rating) and hit tough mid range shots. He’s also a strong rebounder for his size and a defender with enough versatility to guard multiple positions. Miami relied on him in big moments during his rookie year, yet 2K treats him like a throwaway piece.

At minimum, Jaquez should be sitting in the 79-80 OVR range, reflecting his growing importance to Miami’s identity.

Miami is underrated as a team

When you put all these pieces together, the biggest takeaway is this: NBA 2K26 simply doesn’t respect the Miami Heat. By holding Bam down, inflating Herro and Powell, and dismissing players like Wiggins and Jaquez, the game paints an inaccurate picture of this roster.

Miami may not be a title contender right now, but they’re much better than their current 2K representation suggests. With Bam anchoring both ends, Herro providing spacing, and underrated depth across the roster, this is a team capable of surprising people, both in real life and in the virtual world.

The Heat’s NBA 2K26 ratings are wrong across the board. Bam deserves superstar treatment. Herro and Powell are rated like stars when they’re not. Wiggins and Jaquez are left in the shadows despite their clear value.

It’s a frustrating reality for Heat fans who know their team’s true ceiling. But maybe there’s an upside: players like Jaquez and Wiggins won’t be underrated for long if they continue to perform. By midseason, expect Miami’s roster to look much different, both in the standings and, hopefully, in the next NBA 2K ratings update.