The New York Mets have a rising star making waves in the National League — Nolan McLean. In just his first three big-league starts, the 24-year-old right-hander has done more than stabilize the Mets rotation — he's already carved out a place in MLB rookie pitcher history.

McLean has delivered a dazzling stat line to begin his career, posting a perfect 3-0 record, 20.1 innings pitched, 24 strikeouts, a 0.89 ERA, and a .167 opponent batting average. Those numbers not only reflect dominance — they echo history.

In the Mets' series finale win at home, OptaSTATS took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight that the rookie joined elite company following his dominant performance against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

“Nolan McLean of the @Mets is the first MLB pitcher to have:

3-0 record

20+ innings

20+ strikeouts

sub-.200 opp BA

…over his first 3 career starts since Randy Johnson in 1988.”

The comparison to the legendary Randy Johnson is no exaggeration. His 1988 debut was the beginning of a Hall of Fame career that featured 303 wins and five Cy Young Awards. While McLean still has a long road ahead, he’s already launched his career from rare and elite territory.

In Wednesday’s 6-0 win vs. Philadelphia, McLean tossed eight scoreless innings, striking out nine, walking none, and surrendering just four hits. He leaned heavily on a sweeping slider and sinker that induced 12 groundouts — a hallmark of his 69.2% ground ball rate.

Drafted by the Mets in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State, McLean excelled as a two-way player, hitting 25 home runs and recording 105 strikeouts in his final college season. Since transitioning to full-time pitching, he’s showcased plus velocity around 95 mph and elite extension that shortens hitters’ reaction time.

The emergence of McLean has arrived at a critical juncture for a team battling injuries across its starting rotation, including multiple season-ending setbacks. His presence has not only stabilized the staff but also fueled momentum in the standings. Now sitting at 72-61, the club occupies the third and final NL Wild Card spot and have pulled to within 4.0 games of Philadelphia in the NL East.

The rookie pitcher’s early success highlights a growing trend across MLB, as teams increasingly prioritize athletic, multi-dimensional prospects — a shift largely influenced by Shohei Ohtani’s impact. McLean’s transition from two-way college standout to immediate big-league contributor reinforces the value of that development model. His breakout could accelerate similar paths for rising arms like Andrew Painter and Cade Povich.

For now, the Mets appear to have found more than a spot starter. McLean is looking like a homegrown ace — one whose early numbers match a legend, and whose presence might just swing a pennant race.