Start the year right with a healthy dose of new video games.

2023 was one for the books. It was genuinely one of the greatest years we've had in gaming. With top releases like Baldur's Gate III, MARVEL's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, Alan Wake 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and a whole lot more games that would have won a lot of awards in any other year, 2023 is very hard to top. Still, as we march forward into the new year, we're always excited for new game releases. So, before 2023 closes, let's take a look at the top 10 new video game releases of January 2024.

Top 10 New Games of January 2024

While it will take a lot of great releases for 2024 to beat 2023, January is already off to a good start, with at least three games contending for awards nominations this month. February will also be a star-studded month, but we're getting ahead of ourselves. Check out the new games you can expect to play this January.

10. Another Code Recollection

Another Code: Trace Memory and its sequel Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories will be getting remasters and collected together on the Nintendo Switch. The two games, originally released for the Nintendo DS and the sequel on the Wii, follows the uncanny adventures of Ashley Robbins, as she tries to unravel the mystery behind her recurring dream, the truth about her parents' fates, and explain the events happening in Blood Edward Island. The game features a mystery adventure filled with puzzles, boasting beautiful artwork now rendered in high definition. Another Code Recollection comes out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2024.

9. Graven

Younger fans might not be old enough to remember, but Hexen II was an impressive first-person shooter game that innovated and can be considered an early precursor of the immersive sim genre. Graven will be a lot like that, taking its dark fantasy first-person shooter immersive sim out of Early Access as Hexen II's spiritual successor. For those who were disappointed with the releases of Arkane last year and have yet to satisfy their immersive sim itch, then Graven is going to be your quick snack until either Dishonored III or Blade gets released to the wild. Graven comes out of Early Access on January 23, 2024, only on PC through Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store, with console releases coming later this year.

8. War Hospital

War will always have its casualties and collateral damage. While war doesn't let you choose whether or not you will get involved, at least War Hospital will let you decide how you will contribute to the war. Unlike most World War I games, War Hospital is a sim management game that focuses on your efforts in running a medical facility to care for the wounded. Soon, your facility transforms into one of the most tightly-knit communities on the homefront. War Hospital is coming to PC through Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store, and on consoles on PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, and will be coming out on January 11, 2024.

7. Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]

Celebrating more than ten years of the series, a new game arrives under the banner of Under Night In-Birth. Not really the most popular among Arc System Works' series, the longevity of Under Night In-Birth stands as a testament to its superb gameplay mechanics. Featuring graphics that will make you nostalgic for PSOne fighting game classics and with an expanded story played out through the Arcade Mode, Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] brings a lot of improvements into the series and truly makes it a bona fide modern fighting game. Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] comes out on January 25, 2024, on PC through Steam, as well as on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch.

6. Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island

Shiren the Wanderer hasn't gotten a new entry since 8 years ago, so this new title coming to the Nintendo Switch is definitely a welcome one. A common criticism of games under the mystery dungeon genre is that they don't innovate enough, with new games feeling just like a new skin of the same old formula. Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island aims to defy that trope with new features like the revive system, and the dojo, just to name a few. Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island comes out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch first in Japan on January 25, 2024, followed by an English release on February 27, 2024.

5. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

The second trilogy of the mainline Ace Attorney series is finally coming out as a compilation on current-gen consoles! Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney and its two sequels, Dual Destinies and Spirit of Justice are coming out as a compilation just three years after the previous compilation came out, the Great Ace Attorney duology. Provide the defense for the innocent and discover who the real culprit is in this culturally influential visual novel series of video games. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be coming out on January 25, 2024, on PC through Steam, as well as on PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

4. The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Remastered to make full use of the PlayStation 5 capabilities, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is the second The Last of Us remaster we're getting out of Naughty Dog for the PS5. Revisit the tale of Ellie's quest for revenge intertwined with Abby's perspective, and get sad and crying all over again with the death of Joel. Featuring graphical enhancements, new gameplay modes like the roguelike survival experience No Return, and full DualSense™ wireless controller integration, The Last of us Part II Remastered is a great way to experience the story all over again. Also, given that there won't be any new The Last of Us game coming out soon with the cancellation of the online stand-alone title, this might be what you'd be hanging on to as we wait for the next single-player entry in the series.. The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be coming out only on the PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024.

3. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

While definitely not what the fans want out of the series, it's still great to see the Prince of Persia franchise again with a new release. This brand-new action platformer will revive the series and hopefully lead to the great 3D action platformers and the hopeful Sands of Time remakes that fans have been clamoring for a long time. If you're a Prince of Persia fan but you're reluctant to try this game because it just feels so different from the usual formula, then great news for you: a demo is available now for you to try the game out before making a purchase. Still, this is a bold new direction Ubisoft is taking for the series, and that's good for them. The gameplay feels solid based on early previews, and the art direction is fresh and striking. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will give you platforming goodness to start the year on January 18, 2024, for the PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.

2. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Ryu Ga Gotoku has been on a roll recently, having released two side-projects last year with the first western release of Like a Dragon: Ishin! and the spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, following up on the successful soft reboot back in 2020 with Like a Dragon and 2021's Judgment Remastered and Lost Judgment, 2023 starts off big for the studio as well. Continuing the stories of both protagonists of the Yakuza and Like a Dragon franchise Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, the game will also feature both gameplay styles of the two titles, allowing players to at times switch between the turn-based RPG style of Like a Dragon and the combat brawler of the Yakuza franchise. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth hopefully describes the rest of the year for all of us when it comes out on January 26, 2024, on PC through Steam and GOG.com, as well as on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.

1. TEKKEN 8

8 years in the making, there's no argument that January 2024's biggest release is TEKKEN 8. Not only is it the first TEKKEN game made using Unreal Engine 5, it's the first major fighting game to be released that was built with the engine. This release will show us the unleashed potential of Unreal Engine 5. Being a significant upgrade from TEKKEN 7, TEKKEN 8 and an excellent video game from all fronts. You'd know just how big the game has become coming off TEKKEN 7 if you've played the demo, and that's just the appetizer. We can't way for the full course when TEKKEN 8 heads to battle on January 26, 2024, on PC exclusively on Steam, as well as on PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

