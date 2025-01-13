The Phoenix Suns have been plagued with the injury bug, this time with shooting guard Grayson Allen. The sharpshooter was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with left knee soreness, according to Suns sideline reporter, Amanda Pflugrad. Following 13 points in the first half, Phoenix will be without their microwave scorer.

His injury's cause is unknown. However, he did hit a three-point shot that resulted in an “and-one” opportunity. Allen was roughly knocked to the floor while taking the shot. He and Bradley Beal were leading the bench unit. There was a 29-13 discrepancy between the Suns and Hornets bench at the end of the first half.

Despite coming off the bench this season, there's been plenty of upside. After all, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer and Kevin Durant highlighted Allen's first start of the season. When he has minutes and the green light to shoot, he's been extremely efficient.

On the season, Allen is shooting 40.8% from three. That metric was before Sunday's game, which is set to increase it. The range on those shots has been extraordinary as well. Many times, Hornets defenders were leaving him open out of a double team on Durant.

Grayson Allen's injury leaves a hole for Suns

As a result, Allen knocked down the shots with ease. Much of his confidence has blossomed since the new year. His number has been called upon much more and the Phoenix fanbase is with it. After all, Allen signed a $70 million extension before the 2024 playoffs.

The team trusts him as a key rotational piece. He shot a league-best 46.1% from beyond the arc last season. Although the number has dropped, his role has changed. He's been more of a spot shooter in his second season in Phoenix. Playing off of Durant, Beal, and Devin Booker can be a bit tough.

Still, he's adjusted to the role nicely. In Budenholzer's system, he's shooting 5.8 threes per game in only 24 minutes. They'll miss the consistency he provides off the bench on the perimeter. As of writing this, there's no update on the severity of his injury. Also, there's no timetable for his return.

Now, Phoenix will add another player to the injury report. The next game they play is on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. That will begin a five-game road trip for the team. Allen might or might not be with the team on the trip. After all, Devin Booker missed some road games while dealing with a groin injury.