Florida State found itself on the outside looking in of the college football preseason AP Poll, but head coach Mike Norvell gave fans something to be excited about after the team's most recent scrimmage on Sunday.

The sixth-year coach met with the media and said that Tennessee transfer Squirrel White has made it all the way back from injury after his health limited him in the spring.

“Yeah, you can see the confidence he’s playing with. I don’t think anything’s holding him back from the previous injury,” Norvell said. “He’s definitely playing fast and put that on display tonight. I like his attitude and mindset. He’s making plays when he gets his opportunities.”

White, a former four-star recruit, is coming off a quiet junior year for the Volunteers compared to his sophomore campaign. He caught 30 passes for 481 yards with two touchdowns as Tennessee went 10-2 and lost to Ohio State in the first round of the College Football Playoff. In 2023, however, White had 67 receptions for 803 yards and two touchdowns.

Norvell continued to talk up White during the presser, adding that he “had a couple of really big plays, including a long touchdown where he showcased his speed and got a great ball from [quarterback] Tommy [Castellanos].”

Castellanos, for his part, has been similarly complimentary of White in the past.

“He’s fast. He’s really fast,” Castellanos told reporters at ACC media days in July. “So getting back with him in the summer, we worked a lot. And we’ve been working a lot, just trying to build that timing, and being able to trust him on when he’s going to come out of his break and stuff like that. But he’s been full throttle in the summer and he looks great. He’s moving really well. I’m just excited for you guys to see him.”

Florida State opens the college football season with a massive showdown at home against Alabama on August 30.