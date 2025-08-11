New England Patriots rookie receiver Kyle Williams is eager to prove himself ahead of his first season in the NFL. Throughout training camp, Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has given Williams invaluable advice. As one of the team's veteran receivers, Diggs said one line that stuck with New England's rookie.

Williams shared a seven-word motto he got from Diggs, per MassLive's Mark Daniels.

“Don’t confuse the result with the process,” Williams said.

It's solid advice for a rookie coming into his own, trying to find his way amidst his new environment. What Diggs told Williams is vital in the NFL, considering the results don't always go hand-in-hand with one's progress as a rookie.

Why Patriots' 2025 campaign could hinge on Kyle Williams

While some are thinking the Patriots' 2025 season hinges on rookie Kyle Williams performing at a high level, quarterback Drake Maye could also bring his team to new heights in his second NFL season. With receivers such as Stefon Diggs and Williams at his disposal, Maye discussed the significance of one play Williams made against All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Williams' play against Gonzalez in his preseason debut stood out, which Maye pointed out after the Patriots' 48-18 preseason win against the Commanders.

“[Williams] was backside 1-on-1 with Gonzo. He made a big-time catch, strong hands. He’s coming along, he’s looking good,” Maye said. “I told Gonzo, I’m going to come at Gonzo. I’m not going to leave [Gonzalez] out here bored at practice, so good for a rookie to make a play like that. I think he’s going to get better and better.”

Williams was targeted four times in the Patriots' win, which could improve between now and the end of the Patriots' preseason schedule.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed Maye's upcoming role ahead of his second season, per WEEI's Greg Hill Show.

“The expectation is that he's leading this football team,” Vrabel said. “That's what the job of the head coach and the quarterback is. That's pretty much how this thing goes. And that he can't take days off.

“I mean, sometimes the performance isn't going to be extraordinary, but the leadership and the demeanor has to be. And I think he's learning that. I love the fact that he's willing to learn and push and try to do those things to where he's demanding of everybody and making sure that everybody's on the same page.”

The Patriots will face the Vikings in their second preseason matchup on Saturday.