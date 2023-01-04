By Jonathan Alfano · 4 min read

The Clemson Tigers have grown into one of the most dominant teams in college football over the last decade. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has won two national championships, eight conference titles and been a constant threat in the national title race. The Tigers have been one of the most successful teams in the College Football Playoff era, with Alabama and Georgia as the only competition.

Naturally, some of the greatest college football players in recent history have played at Clemson. However, there are a few historical players who also rank among the greatest Tigers ever. Today, we’re going to rank the five greatest Clemson football players of all time.

Before we get to the list, though, we have a couple of honorable mentions to hand out. Linebacker Jeff Davis (1978-81), a 2007 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, terrorized opposing offenses in his time at Clemson, and his 469 career tackles are still the third-most in school history. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (2010-12) was a monster on offense, and holds a spot in the Clemson’s top five in most receiving stats. Trevor Lawrence (2018-20) and Travis Etienne (2017-20) dominated in recent years and won a national title together.

With the honorable mentions out of the way, here are the top five Clemson football players of all time.

5. DT William Perry, 1981-84

William “The Refrigerator” Perry is one of the most iconic football players ever due to his massive size. Most know him as a member of the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears, and his touchdown in the Super Bowl will always be remembered. At Clemson, Perry did exactly what he did at the professional level, and he even earned his nickname in college.

Perry recorded 25 sacks and 60 tackles for loss in his time at Clemson, leaving the program as the all-time leader in both (fittingly enough, his younger brother Michael Dean Perry broke his sack record just a few years later). He was a three-time All-American and played a key role on the 1981 national championship team.

4. WR Sammy Watkins, 2011-13

In the early 2010s, DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins combined to form one of the scariest wide receiver duos in college football history. One might assume that Hopkins had the better stats based on where they are now, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, Watkins was the greatest receiver to ever play for Clemson.

Throughout his three-year career, Watkins accounted for 240 receptions, 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns. He is the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards, tied for first in receiving touchdowns and second in receptions. Many great receivers have donned the Clemson uniform over the years, but Watkins is the best of them all.

3. RB Banks McFadden, 1938-40

Banks McFadden may be the most unfamiliar name on this list, but he is the most influential athlete in Clemson history. McFadden played football, basketball, and ran track in his time at Clemson, and thrived at all three. In football, he was the Tigers’ first All-American and led them to their first-ever bowl game in 1939.

McFadden played just one NFL season before returning to Clemson as a coach. At his alma mater, he was the head basketball coach from 1946 to 1956 and an assistant football coach too. McFadden may not hold any school records anymore, but he is a truly legendary figure for Clemson athletics.

2. RB C.J. Spiller, 2006-09

C.J. Spiller was one of the most exciting college football players ever thanks to his incredible speed. From rushing to receiving to kick returning, Spiller did it all at Clemson. His College Football Hall of Fame induction in 2021 only cements his place in the history of the game.

In his illustrious career, Spiller accounted for 4,967 yards and 43 touchdowns from scrimmage. His stats don’t stop there, though, as he also accounted for 2,621 yards and eight touchdowns as a returner. He earned many accolades throughout his career, including ACC Player of the Year and an unanimous All-American selection in 2009. Spiller was a truly electric player in college and was must-watch television every time he took the field.

1. QB Deshaun Watson, 2014-16

Deshaun Watson is the single greatest player in Clemson football history, not just for his stats, but for what he did for the program. Watson elevated the Tigers from being a consistently solid team to being a perennial national title contender. He led Clemson to a 28-2 record in his two seasons as a full-time starter, appearing in two National Championship Games and winning one of them.

Statistically, Watson is the most-decorated quarterback in school history. He is second to Tajh Boyd in career passing yards and touchdowns, but he did it in one fewer season. His 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2016 are the best single-season marks in school history, and his 2015 totals aren’t far behind.

Without Watson, it’s entirely possible that Clemson remains in that limbo of being good but not great. Thanks to him, the Tigers have become one of the most dominant teams in the sport recently.