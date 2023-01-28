The Chicago Bears will call on multiple players on the offensive side of the ball to elevate their game in the 2023 season, including Cole Kmet.

Although his numbers were a bit down across the board in the 2022 campaign, Kmet still managed to once again emerge as a reliable target for Justin Fields in the passing game. The third-year tight end led the team in multiple stats in the season, from receptions (50) to receiving touchdowns (seven). Whether in the red zone or on third downs, he simply blossomed as a keen contributor on offense.

Former Bears tight end Greg Olsen kept a close watch on Kmet over the year, and he came away quite impressed with the former Notre Dame standout’s play in the campaign.

“I thought he had a really good year, kind of showed he can be a red zone guy,” Olsen said during a recent appearance on ESPN 1000’s ‘Waddle & Silvy’ show.

“Strong run after catch. He’s a big, physical guy. I don’t know if he’s ever going to run by anybody and be a blazer, and you know, a crazy vertical guy.”

Many quarterbacks around the league heavily rely on a tight end to be a formidable pass-catcher and pass-blocker. Olsen believes that Chicago should look to involve Kmet more in its offensive game plan as a way to help out the former Ohio State quarterback on the field.

“I think when you’re talking about the way they’re going to have to build this offense with Justin and play to his strengths and utilize the quarterback, movement stuff, and the design runs, the tight end is at the centerpiece of that style of offense,” Olsen said. “If you look at every dual-threat quarterback or run-heavy quarterback … Look at Lamar [Jackson] in Baltimore with Mark Andrews, you look at Jalen Hurts right now with [Dallas] Goedert. I mean Cam [Newton], what I was able to do.

“The tight end in that style offense, if done right, can be highly effective.”

It will be noteworthy to see on just what Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has planned for Kmet for next season.