Coach Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis Grizzlies front office had to make a lot of adjustments in just fielding a decent roster. The team endured a lot of injuries throughout the season with Luke Kennard, Derrick Rose, Ziaire Williams, Marcus Smart, and Ja Morant. All focus will then be shifted to their next campaign because it's fairly obvious that they cannot compete this year. This goal had a significant development, especially with Brandon Clarke.
The Grizzlies have upgraded Brandon Clarke's status from out to questionable, per ClutchPoints. This new development allows him to gear up before they face the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Los Angeles Lakers. It also gives him the opportunity to get a feel of being able to play on the court to gauge his recovery.
Brandon Clarke suffered an unfortunate Achilles tear which has sidelined him for the rest of the season. Before that, he was a big part of Taylor Jenkins' squad that notched the Western Conference second seed last season. Coach Taylor Jenkins allowed him to play 19.5 minutes on a nightly basis and he made the most out of it. This saw him knock down shots with a 65.6% field goal percentage to record 10 points. His brilliance in getting to good positions under the basket also got the Grizzlies 5.5 rebounds on average.
Clarke's ability to set screens and be an effective roll man or post presence opens up the Grizzlies' offense by a lot. With his return, they will be able to see schemes executed better down the line while also winning more rebounding battles.
Grizzlies infested by the injury bug
At this point in the season, Grizzlies fans are probably anticipating the injury report more than any other fanbase. They have one of the most unfortunate situations in the league. First, Ja Morant gets ruled out for the season. He had to undergo surgery on his right shoulder and is currently recovering. Marcus Smart has not been with the Grizzlies since February. His finger injury still has to be re-evaluated but a return will not spark any form of late-season surge for a playoff position. A decision to make him rest and recover might benefit the team a lot such that he does not risk aggravating the injury.
Other notable people who have gone down for the Grizzlies are Derrick Rose, John Konchar, and Ziaire Williams. Rose is nursing a right osteitis pubis and will need re-evaluation. Williams has a grade 2 strain in his hip flexor along with low back muscles. Konchar also has to deal with a heel injury which might prevent him from taking part in the action against the Lakers.
Moreover, personal concerns have also ruled Yuta Watanabe and Luke Kennard out. All of this has to be managed by the Grizzlies. Hopefully, they are able to finish the season strong and come off blazing when the 2023-24 campaign begins. By then, they will have their stars fully recovered. This allows them to build more chemistry, get better at in-game execution, and just be more competitive.