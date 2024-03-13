This has been a lost season for the Memphis Grizzlies, who find themselves 23-43 overall with over half of their roster on the injury report. However, it appears as if Memphis will be getting some reinforcements to close out the year, with Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke set to return from their injuries.
Both Bane and Clarke were assigned to the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League to participate in practice on Wednesday, a massive step in the right direction for both players.
Bane, who really broke out and was having an All-Star-like campaign at the start of the year, has not played since January 12 due to a Grade 3 ankle sprain. In a total of 37 games this season, the 25-year-old has averaged 24.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from three-point range.
As a result of Ja Morant's suspension to begin the year, Bane stepped up as the top option for the Grizzlies' point of attack on offense. His 18.8 field goal attempts per game average ranks 18th in the league right now.
As for Clarke, he has not played in a game since March 3, 2023 of last season due to a left Achilles tendon tear. The 27-year-old big man has been well ahead of schedule in his recovery process and is expected to be a focal point alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. in the Grizzlies' frontcourt moving forward after they traded away veteran center Steven Adams.
“Really encouraged by all the signs he's been showing,” head coach Taylor Jenkins said recently of Clarke, per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “He's on schedule. We're hopeful sometime maybe at the end of the month he's in a Grizzlies uniform.”
Although no clear date has been given for when both players will be returning from injury, the Grizzlies do expect Bane and Clarke to play in some capacity before the conclusion of the season in April.