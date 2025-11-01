The Memphis Grizzlies began their NBA Cup campaign with a 117–112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at FedExForum, but the night ended with more questions about the team’s chemistry than its performance. Holding a 14-point halftime lead wasn’t enough for Memphis, as Luka Doncic led a furious Los Angeles comeback with 44 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in his return from injury.

The defeat dropped the Grizzlies to 3–3 in the 2025–26 season. While Jock Landale and Jaylen Wells each added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15, it was franchise stars Ja Morant’s off-night and his comments afterward that drew the most focus.

Often the energy source for the Memphis offense, Ja Morant looked out of sync and ended the night with one of his most unproductive games in recent times. He finished with eight points on 3-of-14 shooting, missing all six of his three-point attempts, and added seven assists and one rebound in 31 minutes. His eight-point outing was his lowest scoring total since December 5, 2024.

After the game, Morant appeared visibly irritated when questioned about the loss and his performance. Asked what went wrong, he responded curtly, per Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian:

“Go ask the coaching staff.”

When asked what the team could have done better, Morant said:

“According to them, probably don’t play me.”

His remarks hinted at frustration over Memphis’ substitution patterns this season. The Grizzlies have adopted shorter rotations with a focus on pace and tempo, often limiting players’ rhythm during extended stretches. Morant, who re-entered the game with 5:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, looked disengaged late, recording just one assist and taking no additional shots.

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo did not address local reporters following the loss, leaving Morant’s comments unchallenged publicly. Inside the locker room, the atmosphere was tense and subdued. Teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. briefly spoke with Morant before moving away from the media area.

After a disappointing 2024–25 campaign, Memphis entered this season looking to reestablish stability and chemistry, but questions about internal trust between their team leader and coaching staff have already emerged.

The Grizzlies will have little time to regroup as they hit the road to face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 6 p.m. EST.