The Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. EST on Friday. However, throughout the day, Ja Morant's health status had been completely up in the air. His latest injury update reveals whether he's playing or not against Miami.

Reports indicate that Morant, who is 26 years old, will be available for the Grizzlies on Friday evening. So, he'll be playing despite dealing with some ankle soreness. The team's PR account on X, formerly known as Twitter, also claimed that guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also playing.

“Status Update: Ja Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are active and available for the Grizzlies tonight against the Heat.”

Article Continues Below

The star point guard has been dealing with an ankle issue since the late portion of the offseason. Morant was forced to miss several preseason games due to an ankle injury. However, Ja Morant never seemed too concerned with the injury to begin with, as he shrugged off any worries about the situation being long-term.

Morant played in the Grizzlies' 128-122 season-opening win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The two-time All-Star ended that night with 35 points, three rebounds, and three assists. He also shot 65.0% from the field while going 33.3% from beyond the three-point line. Overall, it was a rather efficient night for Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies certainly hope their star point guard can remain healthy throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Especially considering the most games he's played in a single season came during his rookie year in the 2019-20 season, when he played 67 contests. Overall, he has only surpassed playing in 61 or more games three times in his career.