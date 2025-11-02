The Boston Celtics suffered a crushing 128-101 defeat to the Houston Rockets at TD Garden on Saturday night. After starting the season 0-3 and rallying with three straight wins, including a victory over the undefeated Philadelphia 76ers, Boston's run ended with a blowout loss.

In the post-game press conference, Head Coach Joe Mazzulla kept it simple when asked about the loss and what comes next.

“Yeah, obviously it wasn't our night. The Rockets played well, good team, well coached, they were prepared,” Mazzulla said, via SB Nation's Noa Dalzell. “And this wasn't our night tonight, so to me, that happens over the course of the season. And so it will be more important about how we respond on Monday and shoot around and into the game on Monday night.”

The coach's message was clear: move on quickly. Boston will need to do exactly that after getting dominated on their home floor.

The Celtics are playing without Jayson Tatum, who sat out to while recovering from his Achilles injury. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard were available despite dealing with neck stiffness and an ankle sprain, but their presence couldn't stop the Rockets' balanced attack.

Kevin Durant poured in 26 points to lead Houston, while Amen Thompson nearly grabbed a triple-double with 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Boston got 17 points from Baylor Scheierman, but it wasn't nearly enough against a Rockets team that controlled every quarter.

The 27-point loss dropped the Celtics to 3-4 and left them sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. After climbing back with three straight wins, the loss stings even more.

The Celtics are back in action Monday night when they host the Utah Jazz at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Boston. After that comes a home game against Washington on November 5, followed by a two-game road trip to Orlando.