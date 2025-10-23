When Ja Morant is on the court, NBA fans are often reminded why the dynamic Memphis Grizzlies point guard was once tapped to be a potential face of the league. He effortlessly contorts his body while finishing at the rim and soars to astonishing heights while throwing down an emphatic jam, simultaneously captivating and startling the hoops-watching world. There is one big problem, though: we never know when the 26-year-old will suit up next.

Following a fantastic season opener in which he exploded for 35 points on 13-of-20 shooting in a 128-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Morant is already on the injury report. He is listed questionable for Friday's home game versus the Miami Heat due to ankle soreness, via NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

The Grizzlies are already without Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome, Brandon Clarke and Vince Williams Jr., continuing a troubling trend of early-season injury woes. Losing anyone else, let alone a franchise pillar, is enough to give Bluff City a collective migraine. Although this update does not appear alarming, it is obviously concerning to know that Morant's status is in some doubt ahead of game No. 2. Fans probably should have expected such a situation, however.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant just cannot stay on the floor

The 2021-22 All-NBA Second-Team selection and two-time All-Star played in only 59 games combined in the previous two seasons. A 25-game suspension for brandishing a firearm on social media slightly factored into that meager total, but enduring health questions continue to hover above Ja Morant. Memphis may have to monitor his condition throughout the 2025-26 campaign, which is not a development the organization probably anticipated until years from now.

That is the double-edged sword of having one of the most exciting athletes in the sport, though. Morant's free-wheeling, fearless playing style helps the Grizzlies stay competitive and electrifies the FedExForum on a regular basis, but it also increases the risk of him taking a hard fall or pulling a muscle. How does he and the team reconcile this conundrum? That crucial question remains unanswered.

Amid the constant uncertainty surrounding Morant's status, it is important to appreciate the wizardry the former No. 2 overall draft pick displays when he is active. The home crowd hopes to see him at full force against the incoming Heat. Tip-off is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.