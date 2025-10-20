The Memphis Grizzlies have had an unfortunate stretch of bad luck when it comes to injury issues over the past few seasons. The Grizzlies were dealt another blow on Monday before the start of the regular season when it was announced by the team that Ty Jerome suffered a calf injury and would be reevaluated in four weeks. In addition to Jerome, the Grizzlies are also without Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke and Scotty Pippen Jr. to start the year. Jerome was one of the team’s big offseason acquisitions through free agency.

With Ty Jerome’s recent injury update, it would put his potential return for the Grizzlies about a month into the start of the regular season. His absence also leaves the Grizzlies incredibly short-handed in their backcourt rotation. Not only are the Grizzlies now down both of their point guards in Morant and Pippen, but Jerome who was expected to give the backcourt a major boost.

Looking at the Grizzlies’ roster that means second-year guard Cam Spencer and two-way contract rookie Javon Small might see bigger roles from the start of the season. The Grizzlies also have Kentavious-Caldwell Pope, Vince Williams Jr. and rookie Cedric Coward who can all play guard.

Jerome signed with the Grizzlies in the offseason in free agency on a three-year, $28 million contract. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Jerome began his career with the Phoenix Suns before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also played for the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers before signing with the Grizzlies.

Jerome is coming off a career-year during which he finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. He appeared in 70 games for the Cavaliers last season, including three starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 51.6 percent shooting from the field, 43.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.