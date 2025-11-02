Rick Carlisle expressed immense relief after the Indiana Pacers stunned the Golden State Warriors 114-109 on Saturday night.

Going into the matchup, Indiana had an 0-5 record. They've suffered multiple injuries to their core of players, not to mention star guard Tyrese Haliburton already being out for the entire campaign.

Despite this, the Pacers refused to roll over in their contest against the Warriors. Trailing for most of the game, the hosts fought back in the fourth quarter as they completed a rally to secure the home victory.

Carlisle reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Tyler Smith. He only needed one statement that expressed his thoughts on finally being back in the win column.

“It feels good to win one,” Carlisle said.

How Rick Carlisle, Pacers performed against Warriors

Rick Carlisle is happy to finally end the Pacers' winless drought to start the season. Stunning a healthy Warriors squad was the cherry on top of securing the first win of the year.

Golden State had the upper hand throughout the first three quarters, leading 88-82 going into the fourth. That was where Indiana woke up, outscoring the visitors 32-21 in the last 12 minutes of the contest.

Free throws and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Pacers prevailed in both categories as they knocked down 24 out of 28 attempts at the line while limiting their turnovers to 12. It wasn't the same for the Warriors, who made 19 out of 24 free throws while committing 16 turnovers.

Four players scored in double-digits for Indiana. Aaron Nesmith led the way with a stat line of 31 points, six rebounds and one assist. He shot 10-of-19 from the field, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Pascal Siakam came next with 27 points and five rebounds, Quenton Jackson had 25 points and 10 assists, while Isaiah Jackson provided 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Pacers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.