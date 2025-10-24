After a strong 35-point showing against the New Orleans Pelicans, Grizzlies star Ja Morant was placed on the injured list. He had injured his left ankle after giving it his all during the season opener.

On Friday, Morant was officially listed as “questionable” prior to the Grizzlies taking on the Miami Heat, per the NBA Injury Report. Meanwhile, Scottie Pippen Jr., Zach Edney, Ty Jerome, Vince Williams Jr., and Brandon Clarke are out.

During the preseason, Morant had injured his ankle and was listed as day-to-day for the beginning of the regular season. Last year, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while playing in 50 games.

In the process, the Grizzlies made to the first round of the NBA playoffs. Ultimately, they were swept by the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder. During the series, Morant sustained a hip injury in Game 3.

Nevertheless, Morant went on to average 18.3 points and 5.0 assists through three games against the Thunder. Morant along with Jarren Jackson Jr. are part of a rebuilding Grizzlies that is looking to go for another shot at the playoffs.

A real challenge given how loaded the Western Conference is with elite teams. Plus, there is real concern about Morant's overall health.

Ja Morant's longstanding battle with injuries

Specifically, Morant has had to endure lower-body injuries in the last few years. It's his ankles that have been his Achilles heel. During the 2020 regular season opener, Morant sprained his left ankle against the Brooklyn Nets. The following October, he sprained his right ankle.

As a result, Morant missed 12 straight games due to an ankle sprain and knee soreness. During the 2022 playoffs against the Golden State Warriors, Morant missed the remainder of the series due to a knee injury.

In his rookie season of 2019, Morant had battles with back spasms. Altogether, Morant has not played more than 67 games in a season thus far.