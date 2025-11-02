Andy Pages executed an appropriate move on a day usually reserved for college football. Except his bulldozing catch kept the season alive for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. And after Ernie Clement made MLB postseason history.

The Toronto Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out. Will Smith managed to get one out in by keeping his foot on home plate after taking Miguel Rojas' throw.

Then Pages went full Derrick Henry and CFB running back on his own teammate Kike Hernandez — but pulled off this epic grab.

ANDY PAGES COLLIDES WITH KIKE HERNANDEZ AND WE'RE HEADED TO THE 10TH!

Pages plowed over Hernandez in wanting the ball over his teammate. But Pages became a brief hero for the Dodger fans who attended Rogers Centre, plus the L.A. fans glued to the game in their homes.

Big moment rises after Andy Pages catch in Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

His catch also came after a climactic offensive moment involving Rojas that tied the game up at 4-4.

But the Blue Jays returned the favor by getting out of their own bases loaded jam. Andres Gimenez started the defensive charge by getting Mookie Betts out at home.

Andres Gimenez denies Mookie Betts at home plate!

Relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez then made a beeline toward first base. He appeared to briefly lose control of the baseball, but got to the bag in time to force the third out.

That sequence forced the game into 10 innings. Yoshinobu Yamamoto stayed in at pitcher for L.A. in accepting reliever duties following his Game 6 performance. Yamamoto forced one more fly out toward Teoscar Hernandez to close the inning — with Hernandez all by himself for the catch and not needing to resort to a stiff arm.

Will Smith then lifted the Dodgers ahead 5-4 with a solo home run blast.