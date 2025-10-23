With the 2025-26 NBA season officially getting underway this week, one of the more intriguing matchups was between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite a recent rash of injuries, the Grizzlies did have star point guard Ja Morant in the lineup against the Pelicans, and he wowed fans with a step-back jumper over Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

Ja Morant getting nasty early as he scores over Zion Williamson for his first bucket of the season 🔥pic.twitter.com/XCalODbkA1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The step-back jumper was Ja Morant’s first basket of the game, and it came as he found himself isolated against Zion Williamson in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ opening game against the Pelicans. Morant hit Williamson with a couple of crossovers, dribbled in closer, then hit the jumper over Williamson’s outstretched arm.

While fans have bemoaned the bad luck with injuries the Grizzlies have had, having Morant out on the court to start the season is a welcome sign. Morant was dealing with an ankle injury during training camp, causing him to miss all of the Grizzlies’ preseason games. But Morant looked like he was in midseason form, and as of publication, he was leading the Grizzlies with 11 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists in ten minutes.

Last season, Morant suffered a hip injury during Game 3 of the Grizzlies’ opening round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was forced to miss Game 4 as the Thunder swept the Grizzlies.

Morant appeared in a total of 50 games last year, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 30.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.