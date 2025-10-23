The FedEx Forum's Grind City fans were all grins as Tuomas Iisalo's first NBA Opening Night win was winding down. However, the night needed a capping moment to keep the conversations buzzing around Beale Street. Thankfully, with mere seconds separating Zion Williamson's new-look New Orleans Pelicans from a frustrating, season-opening loss, Ja Morant decided to add a little salt to the wound. The result was a viral moment the undefeated Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) can use for content gold, a harsh welcome to the league for Jeremiah Fears, and a playful exchange between two of the NBA’s brightest stars.

Willie Green's group needed to foul to extend the all-but-over game (128-122). New Orleans was pressing hard as Morant (35 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal) received an inbound pass, which immediately put rookie Jeremiah Fears on an island. Morant then peeked over his shoulder at the pursuer before shaking the Oklahoma alum with a jaw-dropping, ankle-breaking fake. As Fears stumbled to the floor, Morant did not just drive to midcourt to be fouled; the All-Star stopped, turned, and pointed directly at the bewildered first-year divisional foe for what felt like an exaggerated three to four seconds, highlighting the defensive miscue.

Williamson (27 points, nine rebounds, five assists, five steals) stood waiting near the low block, a picture of impatience, ready for the final ticks to evaporate so the Pelicans could get on the plane home. As paths eventually crossed, the two All-Stars exchanged words.

“(Ja) is my dog,” Williamson told ClutchPoints, “but I just said ‘Don't do my young fella like that.'”

It was a veteran standing up for a rookie, a simple protection message in a league known for nightly trials by fire.

Ja Morant

Ja Morant, never one to be short on swagger or a quick wit, had the perfect retort.

“He gave a real answer,” admitted Williamson. “(Morant) said, ‘everybody has their welcome to the league moment.'”

Williamson repeated with a laugh, acknowledging he had been outmaneuvered both on the court and in the verbal sparring session.

“That was such a great response, I couldn't even be mad at it,” Williamson laughed. “All I could say back was ‘Don't do my young fella like that.'”

While the Grizzlies walked away with the first win of the season, the exchange sets the stage for the sequels to come. It was a moment that showcased Morant's unapologetic flair and his understanding of the NBA's unwritten rules. More importantly, it highlighted Zion Williamson's emergence as a leader with the Pelicans, one who will have his teammates' backs, even when trading barbs with a friend.

The playful but pointed exchange underscores the fine line NBA players walk between fierce competition and fraternity. While Morant made sure Fears understood the level of competition, Williamson made it clear that protecting young teammates is part of the leadership role, even if he had to grudgingly respect how Morant defended his showmanship.

Fears (17 points, two assists) can take some solace in Morant's words. Every player has bad moments like this. The question now is how the rookie responds.

The Pelicans will look to bounce back and even their record as the 2025-26 season at home versus Victor Wembanyama. The Grizzlies will try to build on their opening-night victory. Either way, this moment will serve as one of the season's most memorable snapshots of NBA culture.