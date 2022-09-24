Grounded Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Some insects aren’t all that scary. The problem arrives when they’re bigger than you. Keep reading to learn more about Grounded, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Grounded Release Date: September 27, 2022

Grounded will release on September 27, 2022, on Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC. The game has been on early access for over two years now, originally released back on July 29, 2020.

Grounded Gameplay

Grounded is a base-building survival game. This game has options for first-person or third-person play. Like most base-building survival games, players will have to roam the map, gathering resources to survive. These resources come in the form of materials for base building, along with food and water. Players have to sustain their hunger and thirst meters to survive. Should these meters deplete, the players will take damage thanks to starvation and dehydration respectively. The construction materials the player gathers can be used to construct bases that will protect them from the elements, as well as the various dangers. Players can build a variety of walls, roofs, floors, and the like, each with varying durability. The higher the construction’s health, the more punishment it can take from the dangers you will encounter.

Speaking of danger, the most prominent danger players will encounter in this game are insects. The insects are easily the size of your character, if not bigger. You will need weapons to fight against them, and even then it might not be a good idea to anyway. While there are aggressive insects like ants and spiders, there are also passive and even helpful insects. Ladybugs, for example, can lead you to food, while aphids can be cooked and eaten as food.

The game can be played in both single-player and multiplayer. Of course, from experience, games like these are more fun when played with friends.

Grounded Story

You control one of four kids in Grounded. For some reason, you find yourself shrunk down to the size of ants. Defenseless in the grass forest of your backyard, you must explore, survive, and find a way to make yourself bigger again. During your journey, you might even find the reason as to why you were shrunk in the first place.

