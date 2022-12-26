By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

With Grand Theft auto Online celebrating Christmas in the streets of Los Santos, there are bound to be festive events for players to enjoy and one of them is getting the Snowman outfit. In order to get the Snowman Outfit, players must find and destroy all 25 snowman all over the map of GTA Online, to show them who’s the boss of all snowmen. Once done, you can now show off to your friends your newly acquired costume and show how festive you can get during the holidays.

There are a total of 25 snowmen all scattered around Los Santos and Blaine County. The map will also be converted to a snowy, winter version, matching the game’s festive event. Once you all of the snowmen, you must destroy each and every one of them to get the Snowman Outfit. If you want to know where all of the 25 snowmen are exactly, here’s a map to show all the locations for you to quickly acquire the limited exclusive outfit.

All 25 Snowmen Locations in GTA Online

GTALens was used to show players the exact locations of all 25 snowmen. Here is the entire map of Los Santos and Blaine County showing each of the snowmen’s locations.

Most of the snowmen will be hiding so do take note of where they are located in the map but search thoroughly in the area. They might be hiding at the back of patches of grass, behind some buildings or even in some backyards. Most of the snowmen are also not close to the road, despite being depicted in the map, especially in the city of Los Santos. The snowmen will often be found in parks or playgrounds, especially when you are looking for them in Mirror Park, Legion Square, Chamberlain Hills, the two snowmen to find in Vespucci Canals, and one of the snowmen in Vinewood Hills.

These snowmen are not difficult to find and doesn’t require any specific stunt to be done to reach them. You only need to locate them in the area nearby as stated on the map, then you can destroy them once found. After finding all 25 snowmen on the map, you will then get the Snowman Outfit ready to equip in GTA Online.

