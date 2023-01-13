Rockstar Games recently announced the Gun Van, a new feature coming to GTA 5 Online, as well as a brand new weapon: the Railgun.

While playing GTA Online, players might run into a Vapid Speedo parked somewhere in Los Santos. This is the Gun Van, the game’s latest feature. As the name implies, it sells various weapons that players can use in their game. Don’t let its appearance fool you, though. It may be smaller than Ammu-nation, but its inventory is anything but. The Gun Van is a big gun store in its own right, selling various types of weapons to the player. That is, as long as they have the money for it. This update also brings the Railgun to GTA Online. Now players can shoot magnetically accelerated projectiles at their enemies at destructive speeds.

The Gun Van, however, has three distinct differences from Ammu-Nation. First of all, the Gun Van sells weapons at a discounted rate. That means players who can’t buy the weapon they want from Ammu-Nation due to a lack of funds might be able to get it from the Gun Van. There is, however, a catch to this. The Gun Van’s inventory changes every week. As such, the weapon you want may not always be available. However, this also means that the guns you don’t have or don’t have access to may become available. This is where the second difference comes in.

Because the Gun Van’s inventory changes every week, that means that it might carry weapons you normally cannot purchase. This is because some guns have Rank requirements. This isn’t the case with the Gun Van. You can buy any of the guns they have for sale, even if you don’t meet its normal Rank requirement. This lets players access more powerful guns early, which can lead to some pretty funny situations. However, this brings us to the third point.

The Gun Van regularly moves from one place to another. This makes it so that players will have to hunt the Gun Van down before they can purchase its weapons. In-universe, this is so that it would not attract too much attention. In-game, however, it’s most likely to prevent players from just treating it like any normal shop. They will have to go around to find it before purchasing guns from it.

That’s all the information we have about GTA 5 Online’s Gun Van and Railgun. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.