Each week in the Diamond Casino of GTA Online, a featured vehicle is up in the Podium for anyone’s taking. Luckily, there’s a surefire way of getting it by winning on the Lucky Wheel! Here’s how to do it.

GTA Online is a lot of various activities and objectives every player can do in the game. One of them is collecting rare cars that you can show off to your friends or even other online players you’ve yet to meet. Rockstar updates the game for a long period of time so players usually spend their day in GTA Online, collecting various things, and cars are no exception.

One way to get those rare cars is to try and win the podium car in the Diamond Casino of GTA Online. It takes massive luck to get the rare car however, a GTA content creator figured out how to always win the Lucky Wheel every single time with a simple technique. Here’s how.

How to win the Podium Vehicle every time on GTA Online

GTA Online content creator LaazrGaming created a guide on how to win the lucky wheel guaranteed to always get the Podium Car. The technique needs some practice to master it but will definitely be helpful when trying to collect these rare cars when the podium car changes. Here are steps on how to do it:

First, make your way to the Diamond Casino in GTA Online. Start a private session so the Lucky Wheel is new. Interact with the wheel and select ‘Use to spin’ bar that will pop up in the top right. As soon as it appears, time yourself and count up to four. After counting, flick your left analog stick up and then downwards. If you did not succeed the first time, try to refresh the Lucky Wheel and get used to the feeling of doing it. Once you get the hang of it, you may now enjoy your new Podium vehicle!

Here’s also his video tutorial of how it works every single time.

What is the Podium Car this week?

The Autarch is a hypercar worth $1,955,000 from Legendary Motorsport. It is now available for your taking this week so be sure to grab it while you can for free, winning the Lucky Wheel. The dealership has a description below for this amazing car that you can take home easily:

“This is not a hypercar. It’s not a sports prototype or a concept GT. It’s something else. Something much, much better. And this isn’t even an advert for whatever it is. The Autarch doesn’t need an advert. It doesn’t need anything it doesn’t have already, least of all the approval of an irrelevance like you. No, you need it: more than you need money, dignity or life itself. Go on, we dare you not to buy it.”

Of course, having this vehicle from the podium should be purely based on luck and designed for players not to have it so easily. Luckily, we have a way to beat the odds with a simple surefire trick that will land us this sweet car. This will guarantee you to collect all the possible rare cars that GTA Online would offer. Check out each Podium Car each week to easily collect everything you can possibly have!

