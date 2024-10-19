Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase is opening up about the struggles he's having in the ALCS this year. Clase got battered once again by the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the series on Friday.

New York has driven in two runs in each of Clase's last two appearances for Cleveland. The reliever has allowed three hits in both of those frustrating outings on the mound.

“It's been a little surprising. I keep inside the comfort, I keep trusting what I can do,” Clase said through an interpreter after Game 4 of the ALCS. “It's a little surprising that they have had the result so far.”

The Yankees hold a 3-1 lead in the ALCS, heading into a pivotal Game 5 on Saturday. Cleveland must now win three games in a row to win this series.

Emmanuel Clase must pitch much better for Guardians

Clase has to pitch better for Cleveland to get those three wins. He has had an excellent season overall, which makes his recent struggles all the more mystifying. He posted a 0.61 ERA during the regular season, striking out 66 batters in more than 74 innings of work.

The reliever says he will look to his teammates to help him pick himself back up after the two rough outings. Clase has blown back-to-back saves for the Guardians in this series. He has allowed a total of eight earned runs in just seven postseason innings of work.

“I know they always have my back, and I appreciate them because I know that it is hard,” Clase added.

The relief pitcher says he's missing some spots in his pitches, and the Yankees are taking full advantage.

“With Emmanuel, I think the ball was just leaking over the middle a little bit,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said, per MLB.com. “They were able to get some runs.”

New York will look to continue hitting well off Clase in the final game or games of this series. The Yankees are starting to see signs of life from Aaron Judge, who has struggled in the postseason.

“We've had a little success over the years off him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I mean, not like massive, but we've gotten to him a couple times.

“Obviously he's as good as it gets, but I think when you have some success against him, and you know he's throwing a lot, like a lot of our guys, a lot of their guys have thrown in the postseason, I think there's probably a little bit of confidence that we can do this against one of the game's greats.”

The Yankees and Guardians battle once again at 8:05 Eastern Saturday for Game 5. It is truly a must-win game for the Guardians, while the Yankees look to advance to the World Series for the first time in 15 years.