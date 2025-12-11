The Cleveland Guardians have reached the playoffs three out of the last four seasons. As they look to go on another postseason run, the Guardians have made an addition to their bullpen.

Cleveland has signed right-hander Colin Holderman to a one-year contract, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic. He will make $1.5 million.

Holderman is coming to the Guardians after spending the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In that frame, the righty put up a 4.39 ERA and a 138/68 K/BB ratio. But for any good he did in Pittsburgh, Holderman is coming off of a tough 2025 campaign.

Over his 24 appearances, the 30-year-old registered a 7.01 ERA and a 18/16 K/BB ratio. Holderman did battle knee and thumb injuries throughout the campaign, which undoubtedly affected his performance. Still, the Pirates decided to designate him for assignment before the season was over.

The Guardians are taking a gamble on Holderman to bounce-back post injury. He looked solid during both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. In 2023, he had a 3.86 ERA and 58/20 K/BB ratio. Holderman followed that up by posting a 3.16 ERA and a 56/25 K/BB ratio in 2024.

Cleveland's bullpen ranked third in MLB with a 3.44 ERA. There are set to be massive changes to the back end in the wake of Emmanuel Clase's gambling controversy. But if the Guardians want to be competitive again come 2026, they'll need their bullpen to remain one of their strengths.

Holderman won't take Cleveland to the top on his own. But he is a sensible addition as the Guardians look for a spark. At only $1.5 million, the franchise didn't need to break the bank. And if Holderman is able to return to his pre-2025 form, the Guardians will have found a diamond in the rough.