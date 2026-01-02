Philip Rivers had a reflection to share before he approaches his last NFL game with the Indianapolis Colts to conclude his career in the 2025 season.

Initially retiring after the 2020 campaign, Rivers returned to the NFL in 2025 as the Colts needed help following Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles injury. He took over the starting job in an attempt to help them resume their playoff push but was unsuccessful as Indianapolis went 0-3 in his starts.

Going into the Week 18 matchup, the Colts opted to start rookie Riley Leonard over Rivers as their playoff hopes are over. Knowing that the official end of his career is on the horizon, Rivers had one reflection to make about what he'll miss from being in the NFL.

“When I was real young, I used to ask my mom and dad to introduce me. … I’d come running through the kitchen, high-fiving them. So, to have that memory last Sunday was awesome, getting to come out one last time,” Rivers said, via reporter James Boyd.

What lies ahead for Philip Rivers, Colts

It's clear that Philip Rivers did all he could to help the Colts after coming out of retirement. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as their opponents proved too much for them to handle.

Unless Riley Leonard sustains an injury that forces him out of the Week 18 matchup, Rivers concludes his second Colts stint after three starts in 2025. He completed 58 passes out of 92 attempts for 544 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Indianapolis has an 8-8 record on the season, holding the third spot in the AFC South Division standings. They are above the Tennessee Titans while trailing the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at eighth place. They are above the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins while trailing the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Colts will look to end the 2025 regular season strong despite the disappointing collapse. They will be on the road when they face the Texans on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.