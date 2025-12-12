Stephen Vogt landed the Cleveland Guardians manager job ahead of the 2024 MLB season. Replacing a legend in Terry Francona was always going to be a difficult task, but Vogt was clearly ready for the challenge. He has since led Cleveland to back-to-back playoff appearances, as the Guardians won 92 games in 2024 and 88 in 2025. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Vogt signed a contract extension after the 2024 campaign — a deal that was not made public until sources recently told ESPN.

“He (Vogt) signed a new multiyear contract with the Guardians following the 2024 season that was never made public, sources told ESPN,” Passan wrote in an article for ESPN.

After that 2024 season, Vogt was also named the American League Manager of the Year — quite the accomplishment for a first-time skipper. The Guardians clearly appreciated what Vogt did for the franchise given the contract extension. In 2025, Vogt was once again selected as the AL Manager of the Year.

While has remained humble and credited the Guardians organization, there is no question that the former MLB All-Star has a feel for this manager thing. He has made the necessary adjustments over the past couple of years and has done a terrific job of placing his players in positions for success.

The Guardians, a small-market ball club, have emerged as a consistent contender under Vogt. Francona led Cleveland to multiple postseason appearances during his time leading the way, and Vogt is picking up where Francona left off.

It seems as if Stephen Vogt may be the Guardians manager for years to come as well.