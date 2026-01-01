The Toronto Blue Jays added a long-term bullpen piece with a powerful personal story on Wednesday, agreeing to a two-year minor league deal with right-handed reliever Nic Enright as the organization looks ahead beyond the 2026 season.

The Blue Jays reached the agreement knowing Enright will spend the entire 2026 campaign rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery. The structure allows the Blue Jays to oversee his recovery without committing a 40-man roster spot, creating flexibility while maintaining control of a pitcher who showed high-level effectiveness before his injury.

Enright, 28, last appeared during the 2025 season with the Cleveland Guardians, where he quietly emerged as a reliable late-inning option. Across 31 innings, the former Guardians reliever posted a 2.03 ERA and consistently limited hard contact before undergoing elbow surgery late in the year. That performance made him an attractive low-risk investment despite the extended recovery timeline.

The details of the deal and Enright’s medical outlook were first reported publicly Wednesday morning.

Beyond the on-field results, the veteran reliever's path back to professional pitching has been defined by resilience. Earlier in his career, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and successfully returned to the mound after treatment, reestablishing himself at the major league level before facing a second major setback.

For The Blue Jays, the move represents a strategic approach to bullpen building. By securing Enright now, the club positions themselves to potentially add a proven arm in 2027 without immediate roster pressure. The deal balances patience with upside and aligns with a broader organizational focus on depth, flexibility, and long-term planning as Toronto prepares for the 2026 season.