The Cleveland Guardians' bullpen will see new faces this coming season, as the team has been making some small changes. Now, they have made a trade, as they acquired Justin Bruihl in a trade with the Blue Jays that will bolster their pen, according to MLB beat writer Mark Feisand.

“The Guardians have acquired LHP Justin Bruihl from the Blue Jays in exchange for cash and designated 1B/OF Jhonkensy Noel for assignment,” Feinsand wrote on X.

With Emmanuel Clase suspended indefinitely, the Guardians have been slowly rebuilding the pieces of their bullpen. While the addition of Bruihl does not indicate a game-changer, it still helps add some depth. In addition to this trade, the Guardians already added a veteran reliever. Despite the loss of Clase, Cleveland is still in a good position to bolster another strong bullpen.

Bruihl had 15 appearances for the Jays in 2025, going 0-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 18 strikeouts. In his only appearance in the playoffs, he lasted just 1/3 of an inning in the American League Divisional Series while allowing two earned runs. The Jays designated him for assignment before eventually trading him.

The Guardians will use the relievers they collect to try to remain competitive. After making it to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, expectations are high in Cleveland. Stephen Vogt has navigated the rough waters while leading the Guardians to regular-season success. However, postseason success has continually eluded him.

The Guardians faced the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card. Ultimately, they fell in three games, ending another strong season with disappointment. The decision to make this trade for Bruihl gives the young pitcher a fresh start while adding another arm to the Guardians' bullpen. Vogt will analyze all options before deciding the value of the roles for each pitcher, especially as the 2026 season is just a few months away.