The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers were tied at zero heading into the ninth inning of their Game 2 AL Division Series matchup. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase, considered the best at his position in baseball, got the first two outs of the inning no problem. However, things unraveled, as the Tigers notched three consecutive hits, including what would be the game-winning knock: a three-run homer from outfielder Kerry Carpenter. It was a rare poor outing for Clase, and his manager, Stephen Vogt, discussed his closer’s performance with reporters after the game.

“Emmanuel has been locked down all year,” Vogt stated to the press, including ESPN. “He’s been nearly perfect. He’s human, too. These things are going to happen, and it’s unfortunate the timing of when it did, but at the same time he’s going to have the ball in the ninth again. This is the best closer in the game for a reason, and they just happened to get him tonight.”

There’s a reason why many have considered Clase to be a strong candidate for the AL Cy Young award. He’s had an absolutely electric season, compiling a WAR of 4.5 to go along with 47 saves and an ERA of 0.61. This doesn’t happen to someone of his caliber too often. For it to occur during the postseason is unfortunate timing, indeed. Will he and the Guardians be able to rebound for Game 3? A trip to Detroit is looming, and getting back on track is imperative in order to capture their first World Series title since 1948.

Can Emmanuel Clase, Guardians rebound for Game 3 of ALDS?

With the series now tied at one game apiece, the next two games will be hosted by the Tigers at Comerica Park. Game 3 is on Tuesday, so the Guardians will need to regroup as they travel to the Motor City. Both teams know each other well, as Cleveland won the AL Central while Detroit finished tied for second with the Kansas City Royals. The Royals are facing off against the New York Yankees in the other ALDS matchup, and they are currently leading the Yankees 4-1 in Game 2. If that result holds, then their series will also be tied at 1-1 before shifting to Kansas City.

If history serves as a roadmap, then Clase should rebound just fine from Monday’s mishap. Even the best in the game are humbled at times, and that is something that happened to the 26-year-old. Clase leads a bullpen that’s considered to be one of, if not the best, unit in the MLB. Vogt has done an excellent job in his first season in charge since taking over for the legendary Terry Francona. Will the Guardians’ postseason continue towards Kansas City or the Bronx? In order for that to happen, then they must get back on track in Detroit Wednesday.