Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is the frontrunner to win AL Reliever of the Year this season. The three-time All-Star has been so dominant in 2024, he has entered the Cy Young Award conversation. No relief pitcher has won the Cy Young since Eric Gagne in 2003. And Clase’s incredible campaign reached new heights on Friday when he became Cleveland’s all-time saves leader.

Clase earned his 150th save since joining Cleveland’s bullpen in 2021. After locking down a 10-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday the 26-year-old righty gave his thoughts on the incredible accomplishment. “My motivation is doing my best every time I can. Not paying attention to results or numbers, just do the best every opportunity I can,” Clase said through an interpreter per Bally Sports Cleveland on X.

The team acquired Clase in a trade with the Texas Rangers prior to the 2020 season. After serving a suspension for a positive PED test, the reliever joined Cleveland’s bullpen in 2021. He grabbed the closer job that year and never looked back. The following season Clase converted an MLB-best 42 saves and posted a 1.36 ERA, 0.729 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 in 77 appearances for the Guardians.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is on a legendary trajectory

Clase has now posted three consecutive 40-save seasons while being selected to three straight All-Star Games. He recorded his second Midsummer Classic save this year, making him just the fourth pitcher to have multiple All-Star Game saves.

While the Guardians considered trading the Clase prior to the 2024 season, the team held onto the closer and he’s rewarding that decision by putting together his best campaign. Clase leads the American League with 40 saves and has posted a sparkling 0.71 ERA, a 0.679 WHIP and 7.8 K/9 in 63 appearances. He's up to 3.8 bWAR for the Guardians this season. Clase's the favorite to win his second-career AL Reliever of the Year Award and he's been building his case for taking home his first-ever Cy Young Award.

The Guardians are 19 games above .500 and hold a 2.5 game lead over the second-place Kansas City Royals in the AL Central entering play on Saturday. The team’s success is due in large part to its bullpen as the Guardians offense has been inconsistent this season and Cleveland has navigated numerous injuries to the starting rotation.

While Clase has enjoyed unparalleled success in Cleveland, he realizes there's always room for growth. “That’s my mindset every year, I try to improve myself and get better and every year trying to get better from last year,” he said via Bally Sports Cleveland.

As the Guardians attempt to lock down a division title during the postseason stretch run, Clase continues to provide consistent excellence. His brief MLB tenure is being compared to Yankees great Mariano Rivera. Now Cleveland’s all-time saves leader, Clase will attempt to stay on this legendary trajectory.