The Cleveland Guardians were dealt a brutal blow after it was announced that Shane Bieber is getting Tommy John surgery. The star pitcher is now out for the entire season. We now have some reactions from the franchise, including manager Stephen Vogt.
Shane Bieber's injury update is less than ideal for the Guardians. Especially considering they're a team that has a chance to make a playoff run. Overall, everyone on the team hates the news and simply hopes Bieber returns to full health, according to Bally Sports Cleveland.
“President Chris Antonetti, Logan Allen, Carl Willis & Manager Stephen Vogt all share their reactions to the news of losing Shane Bieber due to Tommy John surgery.”
Bieber had just two starts this season before suffering an elbow injury in his latest trip to the mound. The Guardians' ace looked fantastic in those two starts, as he finished with a 0.00 ERA, 20 strikeouts, and a 0.917 WHIP. It's a shame Shane Bieber's season was cut short due to injury as he was looking like a prime candidate for the Cy Young Award.
The Guardians may have to call someone up from the minor leagues to fill the void. There's also a chance the front office conducts a trade. No matter what the front office decides to do, it'll be hard to replace Bieber in the pitching rotation. The good news is that Cleveland has a decent lineup and its offense is good enough to win plenty of games this season.
Guardians 2024 season outlook after Shane Bieber's injury
The pitching rotation won't be the same without Shane Bieber. Triston McKenzie will likely now serve as the teams ace moving forward. Meanwhile, guys like Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen, and Carlos Carrasco can provide solid depth. Gavin Williams is currently on the injured list but can be a major help once he returns.
Luckily for the Guardians they're still in position to be the top seed coming out of the American League Central. The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox have a ways to go before they get back to contention. Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers are looking good early on this season and the Minnesota Twins have the potential of making a serious run late in the season.
Because the Guardians don't play in an ultra competitive division, they can still come out on top of the AL Central. If that's the case, then Cleveland should still be viewed as a playoff contender.
Losing Shane Bieber is a big blow. There's no other way to describe how serious of a loss this is for the Guardians. Bu despite that, there's still reason to believe this team can make a playoff run. With that said, keep an eye on Cleveland, as the team is going to have to step up big time with Bieber out for the season.