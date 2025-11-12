For the first time ever, both the American League Manager of the Year and the National League Manager of the Year are repeat champions. After the 2024 season, Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt and Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy became the league's best managers. That happens to be the case once again after the 2025 season.

Stephen Vogt is the winner of this award because of his ability to win with little. His Guardians didn't have the best record in the AL, but being only six games back of the top record proves that his team was right there. The roster that the Guardians contain does not equal the other top teams in the AL. The Guardians won with much less talent out there on the diamonds. The league has taken notice of that and has rewarded Vogt with back-to-back AL Manager of the Year awards.

The same can really be said about Murphy and the Brewers. He has had that team play dominantly in the NL and ended the 2025 season with the top record.

Neither of these teams did well in the postseason, but what they have been able to do in the regular season to set themselves up for a potential postseason run can't be ignored.

Vogt and Murphy join Bobby Cox and Kevin Cash as the only other managers to ever win in consecutive seasons.

The Guardians lost to the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card round in what ended up being a tough way to end such a hot streak toward the end of the season. The Tigers had the division won until they blew it right to the Guardians. These two teams should be atop the AL Central in 2026.