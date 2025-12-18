The Miami Dolphins were officially eliminated from playoff contention with Week 15’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the bitter defeat, the Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa. With nothing left to play for in 2025, Miami will transition to evaluation mode and give seven-round rookie Quinn Ewers an opportunity to start.

Tyreek Hill initially responded to the news of Tagovailoa’s benching with a cryptic “peace out” post. The veteran wideout seemed to suggest he wasn’t interested in sticking with the Dolphins without Tua.

On Wednesday, Hill added a new layer to the mix, writing “T stead fault he wanted to be a podcaster,” on his official X account. The abstruse post implies that Terron Arrmstead’s decision to retire after the 2024 season and focus on his “The Set” podcast led to Tagovailoa’s downfall in 2025.

Tua Tagovailoa missed Terron Armstead in brutal 2025 season

Article Continues Below

Hill and Armstead joined the Dolphins in 2022. The Pro Bowl offensive tackle spent the first nine seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. After a three-year run with Miami, Armstead hung up his cleats. Now Tagovailoa is having the worst season of his career. And in Hill’s mind, there’s a connection.

Miami will give Ewers an audition at the end of the season as the team contemplates its future at quarterback. However, it will be very difficult for the Dolphins to cut Tagovailoa. The veteran passer has $54 million guaranteed in 2026. And moving on from Tua will result in $99 million in dead money.

Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the eight-time Pro Bowler publicly stated that he wanted to leave the Dolphins. As he rehabs for a return in his age-32 season, it’s unclear if Hill or Tagovailoa will be in Miami next year.

Additionally, Mike McDaniel is on the list of uncertainties for next season. The beleaguered head coach’s seat was red-hot before the Dolphins won four straight games. Now, after missing the playoffs for the second straight year, Miami could decide to move on from McDaniel as well.