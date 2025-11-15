The Cleveland Guardians are expected to face a pivotal offseason, but one key player might not be going anywhere. Despite ongoing Steven Kwan trade rumors, new insight suggests the front office could keep their Gold Glove outfielder in 2026 as the organization looks to reshape its lineup.

On MLB Network’s MLB Tonight, Zack Meisel of The Athletic broke down why Cleveland may be reluctant to trade Kwan this winter. The segment, later shared by MLB Network on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighted the team’s growing offensive depth and upcoming wave of young talent.

“There’s going to be an influx of young hitting talent.”

The 28-year-old outfielder remains one of the best defensive players in baseball, winning his fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award in 2025 after posting 22 Defensive Runs Saved and 13 outfield assists. Offensively, Kwan hit .272 with 11 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases — production that Meisel said “left him disappointed,” though his overall value remains high.

Meisel explained three key reasons the Guardians are unlikely to trade Kwan. His reduced value after a modest offensive season, the team’s urgent need for consistent hitting, and an already thin Guardians outfield make a deal unlikely. Trading him would only deepen that void.

Cleveland’s offseason strategy revolves around balancing experience with emerging talent. Prospects Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana headline the incoming wave of hitters Meisel mentioned, but both are expected to take on full-time roles in 2026 rather than next season. That timeline makes Kwan’s steady presence even more valuable as the Guardians pursue another AL Central title.

As the offseason unfolds, the Guardians appear focused on retooling rather than rebuilding. With his elite defense, steady leadership, and affordable contract control, Kwan remains a cornerstone in a lineup Cleveland seems determined to keep intact for now.