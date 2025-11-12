The Cleveland Guardians enter the 2025 offseason on a high note after skipper Stephen Vogt was named the 2025 AL Manager of the Year for a second consecutive season. The recognition, revealed Tuesday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, marked another historic moment for the 2025 AL Central champions, whose improbable comeback season captivated baseball fans and redefined resilience across MLB history.

It was a fitting reward for a season defined by grit, accountability, and the shared belief that fueled the Guardians’ comeback.

Appearing on MLB Network following the announcement, Vogt immediately deflected praise. The MLB Network shared the interview on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the humility that has come to define Cleveland’s manager. The second-year manager instead shifted attention toward his players, staff, and the organization that stood behind him through a chaotic and inspiring 2025 season.

“They kept their resiliency and they never quit.”

The brief statement summed up everything about Cleveland’s journey. After losing key pitchers midseason and falling more than 15 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central race, the Guardians roared back to capture the division crown with an 88-74 record. The leadership from the 10-year MLB veteran helped unify a young clubhouse, guiding them through a betting scandal involving the club’s two best relievers, along with slumps and streaks, all while maintaining an unwavering belief in team-first baseball.

This marks the second straight season the 41-year-old manager, who just finished his second year at the helm, has captured the Manager of the Year honor — an achievement that places him among an exclusive group of managers in MLB history to win in back-to-back campaigns, as Pat Murphy did in the NL. By acknowledging everyone from ownership to the front office, Vogt reinforced that Cleveland’s turnaround was built on organizational trust, not individual accolades.

As the Guardians shift their focus to 2026, the blueprint remains clear. The leadership from Vogt and the club's collective mindset form the backbone of a franchise built on belief, depth, and perseverance. In turning his moment into a shared victory, the manager proved once again that unity defines champions.