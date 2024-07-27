The Guardians make the trip to Philadelphia to face the Phillies! These two teams are two of the best in the MLB. Each team has not played great to start the second half, but they are two of the best teams, with the Phillies being the best record-wise. Our MLB odds series has our Guardians-Phillies prediction, odds, and pick for Saturday.

Guardians-Phillies Projected Starters

Carlos Carrasco vs. Tyler Phillips

Carlos Carrasco (3-8) with a 5.32 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 5.1 innings and gave up six runs on nine hits with zero walks and six strikeouts in a Guardians loss.

2024 Road Splits: (1-4) 5.29 ERA

Tyler Phillips (2-0) with a 2.81 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up zero runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts in a Phillies win.

2024 Home Splits: (1-0) 6.00 ERA

MLB Odds: Guardians-Phillies Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +126

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 9 (-1115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Phillies

Time: 6:05 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians have had a great season and have a 61-41 heading into this series. They just lost a game that broke a two-game winning streak. Their bats are average this year, while their pitching has been a top-five staff all year. Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez, Tyler Freeman, and Josh Naylor have carried the Guardians on offense. Tanner Bibee and Ben Lively have held down the fort in the pitching staff despite Shane Bieber getting Tommy John Surgery. They have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season, not just in the AL, and should continue that heading into the second half of the year.

The Guardians are starting Carlos Carrasco on the mound. He has a 3-8 record, a 5.32 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP. Carrasco allowed 57 runs on 100 hits with 26 walks and 74 strikeouts through 91.1 innings. In his 18 starts, the Guardians have gone 7-11 in those games. Carrasco has struggled for the Guardians as one of the weak links in an otherwise strong pitching lineup in Cleveland. He gets a difficult matchup against the Phillies and how great they have been behind the plate.

The Guardians are a talented team behind the plate but have been average this year. They are 16th in team batting average at .241 after finishing last season at .259. The offense is led by Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan in almost every batting category. Kwan leads in batting average at .341 and in OBP at .394. Then, Ramirez leads in home runs at 24, in RBI at 82, and in total hits at 108. This offense has talent and has shown flashes, and they get an interesting matchup against Tyler Phillips because he has been solid in a very limited role so far for Philadelphia.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are the best team in the MLB and currently have a 64-38 record. The offense is the third-best in the MLB, while their pitching is the second-best in the MLB. On offense, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos, and Alec Bohm have been the big standouts on a great offense. The pitching of Ranger Suarez, Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and Spencer Turnbull have made up one great pitching staff. The Phillies have been a force this season and have shown no signs of slowing down in the second half.

The Phillies are starting Tyler Phillips on the mound where he has a 2-0 record, a 2.81 ERA, and a 0.88 WHIP. He has allowed five runs on 13 hits with one walk and 15 strikeouts through 16 innings this season. The Phillies are 2-1 in the three games that he has started in. Phillips has been solid on the mound in a limited role up to this point. He gets a decent matchup against the Guardians because Cleveland had talent, but is only average on offense.

The offense for the Phillies has been one of the best this season. The Phillies are third in the MLB in team batting average at .257 after finishing last season at .256. Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper lead the way for the Phillies behind the plate in most of the batting categories. Bohm leads in batting average at .296, in RBI at 71, and in total hits at 114. Then, Harper leads in home runs at 23 and OBP at .388. This offense gets a favorable matchup against Carrasco for the Guardians because he has been the weak link in the pitching lineup.

Final Guardians-Phillies Prediction & Pick

These teams are two of the best in the MLB. Phillips has a pitching advantage, despite being used in a much more limited capacity when compared to Carrasco for the Guardians. The Phillies also have a much better offense behind the plate. Neither team has a lot of momentum coming into this series, but the Phillies should win and cover at home in this game.

Final Guardians-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+136)