Being the best team in baseball doesn’t obligate a franchise to buy at the trade deadline. There is a certain expectation that comes with holding the best record in the MLB though and the Philadelphia Phillies anticipate more than just getting the top seed in the playoffs. It's World Series or bust for the Phils this year and they're playing like a team who can win the last game of the season.

The Phillies have superstars and role players who are having phenomenal years and pulling the wagon in Philadelphia. Philly tied the MLB record with eight All-Stars this year and had several other players considered. The Phillies built their stacked roster in every way, mostly through free agency and the farm system.

Few Phillies players were acquired via trade, although they did get J.T. Realmuto in a 2019 deal and traded for Brandon Marsh in 2022. It's expected that Philly will make an impact deal before Tuesday's deadline. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has been aggressive in trade negotiations throughout his career. With Philly possibly his last baseball ops job at age 67, why wouldn’t he want to go all-in?

There hasn’t been a Phillies in-season blockbuster trade since they acquired Cliff Lee in 2009. The Phillies could significantly improve before the July 30 MLB trade deadline given their position and the talent of their farm system. Though they're reportedly reluctant to include top prospects Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford in a deal, they'd have to lose at least one to complete a trade of blockbuster magnitude.

Everything is in front of Philly over the next five days. The Phillies are looking to add a few pitchers and an outfield bat. Why not go big?

World Series champion helps bolster bullpen

For years the Phillies bullpen was among the worst in the league and sometimes was the worst of all-time in a few metrics. Dombrowski changed that last season when he added Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman to the bullpen, eventually promoting promising minor leaguer Orion Kerkering too.

All three played integral roles in Philly making another run to the NLCS. Strahm and Hoffman continue to pitch well in 2024 and both earned All-Star nods for the first time in their careers. Still, the Phillies could use another late-inning option down the stretch.

Rumored to be interested in Marlins lefty Tanner Scott, arguably the top available reliever on the trade market, the Phillies will instead opt for a more experienced arm. Despite playing for a team in the playoff hunt, Philly will swing a trade for Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen.

Jansen's abilities aren’t wavering with age as he's still among the better closers in the league. He has 19 saves in 21 opportunities this season and has 127 saves since 2021. Before allowing four runs in his first two appearances after the All-Star break, Jansen had a 3-1 record with a 2.16 ERA.

His vast postseason experience sets him apart from the other late-innings relievers available. Jansen has a 2.20 ERA across 59 postseason games while his 20 saves rank second behind Mariano Rivera in MLB playoff history.

Jansen likes Boston, but the Red Sox can cash in on his value as a three-month rental pitcher. The Phillies wouldn’t have to give up too much to get him and don’t have to worry about paying him next year. If Oakland doesn’t make Mason Miller available, Kenley Jansen should be on Philly's radar.

Philly strikes deal for All-Star outfielder

The Phillies outfield has taken many different forms over the last three seasons. Bryce Harper hasn’t played right field since 2022 and is set for a first base-only future. Kyle Schwarber is a full-time designated hitter, while Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas and Cristian Pache split time in center and right field.

All of Philly's platoon ideas have failed, hence why they are in the market for a bat-first outfielder. Phillies left fielders rank 23rd in OPS this season while their center fielders rank 26th with a .602 OPS. Regardless of how well Rojas and co. can play defense, the Phillies need more production from their outfield.

Randy Arozarena is a great option for the Phillies. The 29-year-old is hitting his stride just as his trade rumors ignite again. If his 1.358 OPS in the last seven games wasn’t enough, nor his 1.006 OPS across 15 games, how about Arozarena's .290 batting average since the start of June?

Not only is he hitting consistently again, but Arozarena is also adding pop and speed back into his game. He has five extra-base hits (three homers), two steals and six runs scored in his last five games. He continues to play above-average defense in left too.

The Phillies would probably prefer a center fielder over bringing in another corner outfielder but Arozarena could be cheaper than Luis Robert Jr. or Brent Rooker. However, the Rays are usually keen on getting the most value out of their players in trades and Arozarena's recent form likely adds to their asking price.

The Phillies would have to pay close to top dollar, but Randy Arozarena is a player who could thrive in Philadelphia. He's already been under the spotlight of the playoffs and came up clutch in big moments for his country during the World Baseball Classic last year. Adding him to the mix would make the Phillies clubhouse instantly cooler. It would likely make them better on the field too.

Phillies add another ace with blockbuster trade

Did someone ask for bold? It doesn’t get much bigger than trading for the consensus top player on the market and the Phillies are rarely in a position to pull off such a move. This season is the exception.

Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet's professional career has been a rollercoaster. He made his MLB debut as a reliever three months after being drafted in 2020, pitched to a sub-3 ERA in 2021, and missed all of 2022 after Tommy John surgery before transitioning to one of the best starting pitchers in baseball.

In his first season as a starter, Crochet leads the American League in strikeouts with 157 through 21 appearances. He has a 3.07 ERA and 2.30 FIP with a WHIP under one and 11 quality starts. While arm fatigue was a potential concern, Crochet has pushed past that and continues to pitch well in abbreviated outings.

There are rumors that the White Sox could wait until the offseason to trade Crochet and that he won’t pitch in the playoffs this season unless he gets a contract extension. None of that will deter teams from trying to acquire the 25-year-old with two more years of control.

The Phillies starting rotation is among the best in Major League Baseball and if Philly adds pitching it's likely in the bullpen. Let's say Dave Dombrowski is ready to put all his chips on the table though and he calls the White Sox not about Luis Robert Jr. or Michael Kopech, but their All-Star flamethrower.

The Phillies would depart with one of their top three prospects in a trade for the blooming ace, but they'd come away from it with a playoff rotation of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Garrett Crochet. It'd be hard for fans to argue with the move if there's a parade this fall in the City of Brotherly Love.