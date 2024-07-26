Christopher Sanchez takes to the mound as the Philadelphia Phillies host the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Phillies prediction and pick.

Guardians-Phillies Projected Starters

Ben Lively vs. Christopher Sanchez

Ben Lively (8-6) with a 3.57 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP

Last Start: Lively went 5.1 innings in his last start, giving up six hits and two walks. He would surrender two runs in a loss to the Padres.

2024 Road Splits: Lively is 3-5 on the road in ten starts. He has a 4.27 ERA and a .247 opponent batting average.

Christopher Sanchez (7-5) with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Sanchez went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up eight hits and a home run. He would surrender two runs in a loss to the Pirates.

2024 Home Splits: In ten starts at home this year, Sanchez is 6-1 with a 1.50 ERA. He also has a .214 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Phillies Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +150

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSGL/NBCSP

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are 13th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 15th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .272 this year with a .324 on-base percentage. He has 24 home runs, 82 RBIs, and has scored 72 times. Further, Ramirez has stolen 18 bases this year. Josh Naylor is also driving in plenty of runs. He is hitting .237 on the year with 22 home runs and 72 RBIs. He is getting on base at a .319 rate and has scored 55 times. Steven Kwan is also having a solid year. He is hitting .345 this year, a .399 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 29 RBIs. Kwan has also scored 57 times this season.

Since the All-Star break, Jose Ramirez has been hitting well. He is hitting .292 since the break with a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. David Fry has also been solid since the break. He is hitting .400 with a .471 on-base percentage. He has an RBI and three runs scored. Since the break, the bats have been hit-and-miss. The Guardians are hitting .220 as a team, and have three home runs. Still, they have scored just 17 runs in six games since the All-Star break.

Only one current member of the Guardians has an at-bat against Christopher Sanchez. Austin Hedges is 0-1 but has a hit-by-pitch against Sanchez.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are fourth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 3rd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging. Alec Bohm has been great this year. He is hitting .296 on the year with a .353 on-base percentage. He has hit 11 home runs and driven in 71 runs while scoring 45 times. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is hitting .292 on the year with a .388 on-base percentage. He has 23 home runs and 65 RBIs on the year while also scoring 60 times. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Kyle Schwarber. He is hitting .238 this year with a .363 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 57 RBIs while scoring 66 times on the year.

Nick Castellanos has been great since the All-Star break. He is hitting .391 in the last week with a .417 on-base percentage. Castellanos has hit a home run, driven in six runs, and scored twice. Bryce Harper has not been hitting well but is driving in runs. He is hitting .185 in the last week but has two home runs and four RBIs. He has also scored four times in the last week. Treat Turner is also playing well. Since the All-Star break, he is hitting .240 with a .296 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, four RBIS and five runs scored.

Current members of the Phillies have just seven career at-bats against Ben Lively. Trea Turner has four at-bats against Lively with two hits. He has a triple and a home run with an RBI against Lively. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos both do not have hits against Lively, but both have a walk.

Final Guardians-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Guardians offense has struggled heavily since the All-Star break. They have had some solid games, but for the most part, have struggled to score runs. The Phillies offense has not been much better, hitting just .232 in the last week, but they have hit six home runs. Further, they have scored 23 times. Christopher Sanchez has been the better pitcher of the two and that will result in the Phillies win.

Final Guardians-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-178)