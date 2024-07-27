“When we’ve seen him, we’ve liked him. He can hit. He’s a gamer. He can play left field well, and we’re looking for a bit better at-bats from the right side and he fits it.”

Hays has three home runs and 14 RBIs on the season so far. The 29-year-old outfielder is batting at a .255 average. He had two hits in his last game, on July 25 against the Miami Marlins.

What the Phillies want next

After the Hays addition, Philadelphia is now turning their attention to their pitching. The team is looking for a reliever who can bolster their bullpen for the rest of this season and into the postseason. It is especially important for the club, especially with Dominguez now gone.

“We were already kind of looking toward bullpen,” Dombrowski added. “That's something we'll continue to pursue.”

Phillies fans are anxious to see what management does next. The team is arguably one of the best in the National League, but recent play has left a lot to be desired. The club is still nine games ahead in the NL East. The surprising New York Mets are in second place.

The Orioles and their fans are probably not going to be too happy with Hays' comments. It will be interesting to see what happens when Hays and Philadelphia return to Baltimore for a series.