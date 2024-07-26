The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees should see the July 30 MLB trade deadline as a chance to acquire a potential X-factor for their respective championship pursuits. But they are also looking to the free agency market, mainly to shore up their pitching depth. The two most iconic franchises in baseball history even have a player in mind, one who was probably not on many people's radar.

“Rich Hill is back on the mound and has interest from the Yankees and Dodgers,” The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported Thursday. “At 44, the lefty is hoping to get back for what would be a 20th season in the majors. ”

Retirement is a tough decision that is not always made when the public thinks it should be. Muhammad Ali, Rickey Henderson and The Undertaker all stuck around well past their prime. And at times, their twilight years were utterly painful to watch. Those are icons and legends, though. Hill is seeking a defining moment for which to conclude his long and respectable career.

The Massachusetts native has played for 13 different MLB teams, including both New York and Los Angeles. He is 90-73 with a 4.01 lifetime ERA. Injuries have frequently hindered him throughout his run, which might explain why he is targeting a comeback at this age. While Hill's veteran presence could be vital for these title contenders, they will have to determine if his recent track record warrants a roster spot.

Rich Hill recorded an uninspiring 5.41 ERA across 32 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres in 2023 but was undeniably effective in the several years that preceded it. The Yankees and Dodgers must answer one big question. Was last season the beginning of the end, or just a hiccup before a solid final act?

What Rich Hill can bring to the Yankees

New York's starting pitching rotation is locked in for the time being, but the ballclub will need more arms in case the injury bug strikes. There is also the matter of Luis Gil's volume, as the Rookie of the Year candidate only tossed 33.1 innings of MLB work coming into this season. If management wishes to be cautious, a low-cost option like Hill might be particularly valuable.

His contributions do not have to be tied strictly to the rotation. He can also be a worthy innings eater in the Yankees' bullpen. Hill served that role for the Padres and in a regular capacity during the early years of his career, so he should be able to adjust.

Since New York's relief unit has declined a bit of late, investing in more reinforcements seems like a wise choice. If nothing else, it is beneficial to have extra hurlers in order to prevent the staff from burning out before the playoffs.

Dodgers are always running low on pitching

LA masterfully loads up its pitching arsenal, so much that there is annually a breakout star who captivates Chavez Ravine for months at a time. Yet, lengthy stints on the injured list seem to befall almost all of them.

Future first-ballot Hall of Famer and Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw made his long-awaited 2024 debut after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, but there are still a slew of starters and relievers on the shelf. Even though the National League West is not in doubt, Rich Hill can be of service to The Boys in Blue.

He enjoyed three and a half productive, albeit injury-shortened years in LA (3.16 ERA) from 2016-19. For someone who bounced around the MLB at an absurd rate, the Dodgers surely left a lasting impression on the southpaw. And now, he has their attention again.

Hill utilizes effective command of his pitches to compensate for his lack of velocity, which is a lost art in modern baseball. He consistently carves out a role for himself, meshes well with the rest of the clubhouse and gives his team a fighting chance. He has dedicated nearly half of his life to this sport and is ready to give a little more.

It is not hard to see why the Yankees and Dodgers are interested in this resilient and often dependable pitcher.