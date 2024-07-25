The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox are on opposite ends of the standings ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Phillies are a World Series favorite with the best record in baseball. The White Sox are in dead last and looking to move on from their valuable pieces. White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. has been connected to the Phillies by ESPN's Jeff Passan and would be a great fit on paper. The Phillies, however, should stay away for now.

Centerfield is the biggest need for the Phillies. They are currently putting 23-year-old Johan Rojas in centerfield and he has struggled at the plate. It is the only true need on the offensive side for them and Robert Jr. is the best centerfielder available. Adding Robert Jr.'s power bat would make them the prohibitive favorite in the National League.

The price is what should drive them away. Robert is signed through 2025 and has club options through 2027 which will increase the asking price at this trade deadline. The White Sox will continue to sell this off-season as they tear down their core and prepare for the future. The Phillies can still add Luis Robert Jr to their stacked lineup and pay less for the trade than they would now.

Phillies can add elsewhere at MLB trade deadline

Just because they should not go big-game hunting at the MLB trade deadline does not mean that the Phillies should sit out the deadline entirely. The Phillies released infielder Whit Merrifield and could use a replacement. Merrifield, a World Series champion with the Royals, struggled as the utility infielder and eventually signed with the Atlanta Braves.

A replacement for Merrifield could come from the White Sox themselves. Paul DeJong signed a one-year deal in Chicago last off-season and has performed well while splitting his time between shortstop and third base. His on-base percentage has been low but if he is given more pitches to hit in the Phillies lineup, that would help his numbers. He would be a low-cost addition and a valuable bench piece come October.

For their outfield need, they should target Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2020 ALCS Most Valuable Player has an incredible playoff pedigree. He has also hit well recently after a tough start to the season. The Phillies would play him in a corner outfield spot and move Brandon Marsh to centerfield to sure up their defense. This is a much more affordable option to add outfield depth.

There is one player who would fill both of those needs and provide an offensive spark. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has played primarily in the outfield this season. The Marlins have recently put him in the infield to increase his trade value. This versatility plus a left-handed bat to supplement their lineup makes Chisholm a great fit for the Phillies.