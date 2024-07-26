The New York Mets have been the hottest team in baseball for six weeks. They have posted the best record since June 12 and launched themselves into a playoff spot. After Thursday night's dramatic win over the Atlanta Braves, some clarity has come to their MLB trade deadline picture from SNY's Andy Martino.

“I asked a rival exec this morning what he was hearing about the Mets. ‘They’re going for it.'”

With Pete Alonso headed to unrestricted free agency, this is a very risky move for new President of Baseball Operation David Stearns. The Mets roster has earned the vote of confidence from their front office and now they have it.

Their top need is bullpen help. José Butto has been fantastic in a long relief role while Edwin Diaz has rounded back into form as the closer. Outside of that, the Mets need pitchers who can get high-leverage outs. The Angels have two pitchers would would both be great fits in Queens, with Carlos Estevez and Luis Garcia expected to move before the deadline.

Just adding bullpen arms does not qualify as “going for it”, however. The Mets should look to add a power bat who can play corner outfield. DJ Stewart, Harrison Bader, Tyrone Taylor, and Brandon Nimmo are currently splitting outfield time. Starling Marte is working his way back, but there's no guarantee he can play an effective outfield coming off a knee injury. Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics would be a great fit for the Mets.

Trade deadline's impact on Mets' offseason

If the Mets do land Rooker and some bullpen help, they would be in a great position to run down the Braves for the top Wild Card position. The question comes after the season with first baseman Pete Alonso. The question until recently was whether or not the Mets would trade Alonso ahead of him hitting free agency. Now that they will not be doing that, they push that decision to the winter.

Alonso will likely reach free agency before signing a contract because he is represented by Scott Boras. The cross-town Yankees had the same dilemma with their Boras-repped star, Aaron Judge. The Yankees decided to match his demands and bring him back. Alonso will get offers from other teams who need a first baseman, like the Houston Astros, and the Seattle Mariners.

Neither of those teams have an owner like Steve Cohen, who can offer Alonso a king's ransom to stay. The Mets' offseason will be judged on what happens with Alonso. If they buy at the deadline, do not win the World Series, and cannot retain Alonso, this season will be seen as a failure.

The safer move for the Mets would be to trade Alonso and re-tool for next season. With Francisco Lindor, Francisco Alvarez, Kodai Senga, and more star power, it would not be a long rebuild. But with Steve Cohen running the show, they are taking a risk and going for it at the MLB trade deadline.