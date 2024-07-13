Zack Littell takes to the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Rays prediction and pick.

Guardians-Rays Projected Starters

Gavin Williams vs. Zack Littell

Gavin Williams (0-1) with a 4.82 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.

Last Start: Williams went 5.1 innings in his last start, giving up four hits and a walk. He did not allow a run but took a no-decision as the Guaridans lost 1-0 to the Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: Last time out was his only road start of the year.

Zack Littell (3-6) with a 4.44 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: Littell went four innings in his last start, giving up nine hits, a walk, and a home run. Seven runs were scored as he took the loss to the Rangers.

2024 Home Splits: In nine home starts, Littell is 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA and a .250 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Rays Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -110

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Rays

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: BSGL.BSSUN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians are seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Jose Ramirez is leading the charge this year on offense. He is hitting .272 on the year with a .327 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 23 home runs, 77 RBIS, and has scored 70 times. He has also stolen 18 bases. Meanwhile. Josh Naylor is hitting .248 on the year. He has 22 home runs this year, with 70 RBIs. Naylor has also scored 53 times. Leading the team in hitting is Steven Kwan. Kwan is hitting .361 with a .415 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs 27 RBIS and has scored 55 times this year.

Josh Naylor has been great in the last week. He is hitting .302 in the last week with a .385 on-base percentage. Naylor has two home runs and seven RBIs while scoring five times. Steven Kwan continues to hit well. He is hitting .310 in the last week with a home run and an RBI while scoring five times. Rounding out the hottest bats is Andres Gimizen. He is hitting .350 in the last week with four RBIs and a run scored. The Guardians have hit .242 over the last week with eight home runs. Still, they have scored just 26 runs in the last seven games.

The Guardians have 15 career at-bats against Zack Littell. Jose Ramirez is two for six with a double and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Bo Naylor is two for two with a double, while Steven Kwan is one for three.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are tied for 27th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Isaac Paredes has led the way this year. He is hitting .263 with a .365 on-base percentage this year. He has 15 home runs, 50 RBIS, and 36 runs scored. Yandy Diaz is also having a solid year. He is hitting .272 on the year with a .330 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs and 44 RBIS while scoring 35 times. Randy Arozarena has not hit great this year but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .203 on the year with 12 home runs and 31 RBIs. He has also stolen 12 bases and scored 39 times.

Yandy Diaz has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .348 in the last week with a home run and four RBIs. Further, he has scored four times. Randy Arozarena is also hitting better. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored. Ben Rortvedt is also hitting well. He is hitting .400 in the last week with two runs scored, but does not have an RBI. The Rays have struggled to score as of late. They are hitting just .217 in the last week with just 16 runs scored in six games.

Current members of the Raysh have just 12 career at-bats against Gavin Williams. They have hit .250 but do not have an RBI. Jose Siri and Yandy Diaz are both one for two with a double. Brandon Lowe is also one for two with a single.

Final Guardians-Rays Prediction & Pick

Both offensive units have struggled to produce runs as of late, but the Rays have been much worse. Further, Zack Littell has not pitched well this year. The Guardians should be able to get some run support for Gavin Williams, as he finds his way to his first win of the year.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Guardians-Rays Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-110)